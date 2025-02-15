"TGL averages 500k"; "Doesn't even play on TV" - Fans react to reports of LIV Golf Adelaide averaging 5x viewership numbers compared to Riyadh

LIV Golf had a remarkable start to its second event of the season in Adelaide. This week, the Saudi league players are playing in Australia. The tournament started with its first round on Friday, February 14, and the first round observed a significant number of viewers.

Ad

The LIV Golf Adelaide average viewership of the first round on FS1 is 5x more than the viewership recorded in the season-opening Riyadh event.

NUCLR Golf shared the news on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"LIV Golf saw an average of 114,000 viewers for the opening round in Adelaide on FS1 between 11:20 PM and 2:15 AM, per @YeahClickClack (Nielsen data). The boost marks a significant increase from last weekend’s average of 19,000 for the season opener in Riyadh."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans jumped to the comment section to share their opinion about the increase in viewership of the LIV Golf tournaments. However, they were critical of the stats and even compared it to Tiger Woods' newly formed tech-infused TGL series.

"Doesnt even play on TV," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"TGL averages 500k," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Just barely more than CNN!," one more fan added.

Some fans jumped to the comment section and took jibes at the viewership.

"This is easily their biggest event though - I wonder what the first round ratings were for last year," a fan said.

"No one cares about tv ratings anymore!" another fan said.

One fan compared it to the PGA Tour's WM Phoenix Open.

Ad

"There are more bartenders at WMPO than total people at LIV," a fan jotted.

LIV Golf signs an exclusive broadcasting deal with Fox Sports

The Saudi league last month announced an exclusive deal with Fox Sports to present the league on the FOX family of networks. Most of the LIV Golf tournaments are scheduled to air on FS1, while some rounds of the series events will be available on FS2, Fox Business Network, and also on the Fox Sports App.

Ad

LIV Golf's newly appointed CEO Scott O'Neil shared his excitement about the new broadcasting deal, saying (via LIV Golf):

"We are thrilled to partner with FOX Sports, one of the preeminent broadcast networks in the world. LIV Golf is getting bigger and bolder, and this relationship signals the next phase of growth as our League joins the company of the nation’s premier sports leagues and conferences."

Ad

This week's LIV Golf Adelaide had a remarkable start and has garnered significant viewership. Following the first round of the 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide event, Sam Horsfield took the lead in the game at 6-under. Carlos Ortiz and Joaquin Niemann settled in tied for second place at 5-under.

The second round of the tournament had also started, and at the time of writing, Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer are in the lead at 9-under. The event is scheduled to have its final on Sunday, February 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback