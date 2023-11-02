TGL: Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton named in Boston Common Golf’s 4-man team

Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton have joined the Boston Common Golf squad along with Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott in the upcoming first season of the TGL. The first season of Tiger Woods' tech-forward league commences on January 9, 2024. Two teams would face each other in a two-hour competition.

NUCLR Golf, a famous golf page on X (formerly Twitter), updated the social media site and informed fans about the squad announcement of the Boston team.

Just recently, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa were announced to be part of the Atlanta and Los Angeles teams, respectively.

The TGL has been co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in association with the PGA tour. It will have six teams which will have four players each. The first match is announced to kick off on January 9, 2024. It would be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Who are the players committed to Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL?

The officials of the tech-forward league announced the 24 players' list committed to play in the first season in January 2024.

However, the reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm announced on X that he would not be participating in the first season of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL.

Although Rahm has opted out from the upcoming tech-forward league, there are still 23 players signed to play the first season that commences on January 9, 2024. Here are their names:

Keegan Bradley

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Tyrrell Hatton

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Tom Kim

Kevin Kisner

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy

Collin Morikawa

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Adam Scott

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

Exploring the format of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL

The upcoming tech-forward league, which will start in 2024, will follow a modern match play format. A team with the fewest shots in each hole will earn a point on that particular hole. The ties would reward the team 0 points and no carryovers would be allowed.

Also, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL will have two sessions in a match with two different formats. The first session will have nine holes of 'Triples'. It will be a three vs three or team alternate-shot format.

The second session would be six holes of 'Singles'. Each of the competing teams would send single players to face each other in a one-on-one match.

Finally, similar to soccer's penalty shootout concept, the teams will be granted 'overtime'. Players would face each other head to head until they hit two clear shots to determine the winner.

The team winning in regulation and overtime will be awarded 2 points and the team which loses in overtime will get 1 point. The team that loses in regulation gets no points.