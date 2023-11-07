TGL San Francisco owner reveals approximate purchase price for team

Marc Lasry, among other people, is an owner in the upstart TGL golf league. Unlike LIV Golf, this is not a competitor, but an alternative for players to try something new in golf. Regardless, it costs a pretty penny to buy one of the teams.

The ownership groups are made up of rich celebrities and famous athletes. This is understandable, given how much it reportedly costs for anyone to get involved. Lasry, who has owned the Milwaukee Bucks since 2014, recently revealed what he had to pay.

He declined to say exactly how much, but he did reveal a ballpark figure. That figure is still pretty handsome according to Golf Monthly:

“I can say it was less than $100m, is that fair? I’ll say it was less than $100m, it was more than $25m - it was less than $100m.”

For comparison, even with inflation, this is a fraction of the cost he paid for the Bucks in 2014. They were worth $550 million back then, and that figure has grown to over $3 billion now. But either way, it's a big step up from what a TGL team has cost.

TGL team owner reveals why he was interested

The Bucks owner also detailed why he was intrigued by TGL. For starters, it's the only way to buy in and invest in golf. The players aren't like teams and they don't have owners.

Every entity in the NBA, for example, has an owner/governor. The golfers don't. Lasry, who is partnering with NBA superstar and avid golfer Steph Curry (as well as Andre Igoudala and Klay Thompson), revealed what drew him to want to invest and why the new league helmed by Tiger Woods is so interesting:

“The attraction is really simple. What we're trying to do is make golf available for people to watch over two hours. Do it in prime time. Do it where it’s virtual so you’re going to see the players hitting the ball right away and then they step up so you’re not wasting - I shouldn’t say wasting time, you're not watching people walk, right?”

The league is also going to ensure that there's no "wasted" time. They have implemented a shot clock that incurs a one-stroke penalty for violating it. Every 40 seconds, someone has to shoot or a penalty is given.

Tiger Woods is helming TGL

That's very different from the PGA Tour or even LIV Golf. In addition to the unique style of play, TGL boasts some of the best golfers in the world. The impressive roster includes:

Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy

Justin Thomas

Rickie Fowler

Collin Morikawa

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Justin Rose

Shane Lowry

Xander Schauffele

Max Homa

Adam Scott

Tom Kim

Billy Horschel

Tyrrell Hatton

Tommy Fleetwood

Keegan Bradley

Sahith Theegala

Cameron Young

Min Woo Lee

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Jon Rahm recently pulled out of the venture, but the roster is still full of talent. A chunk of the top-ranked OWGR players are present here, so the competition will be strong.