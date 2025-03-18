TGL team Atlanta Drive add multi-time Entertainer of the Year as limited partner

TGL continues to add star power, this time adding a multi-time award-winning country singer to Atlanta Drive Golf Club as a limited partner. Luke Bryan, a Georgia-based musician himself, is now in ownership of the golf team.

The team's official Instagram page announced the move, saying:

"Welcome to the family, @lukebryan! We’re proud to announce Georgia’s very own Luke Bryan as a limited partner of Atlanta Drive GC."

Limited partners are essentially minority owners of the team. They're part of the overarching ownership group, but they're not necessarily making all the decisions or playing a big role in what the team does.

Similarly, Jupiter Links Golf Club just recently added soccer superstar Harry Kane as a limited partner. Several celebrities, including Serena Williams, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steve Cohen, Klay Thompson, John Henry, David Blitzer, Alex Morgan and others, have already been involved with some of the TGL teams.

Atlanta Drive is made up of Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay and Lucas Glover. In the first-ever season of Woods and Rory McIlroy's new venture, Atlanta made the playoffs as the third seed.

The golf team will be back in action tonight against The Bay Golf Club for their first playoff matchup against Ludvig Aberg, Min Woo Lee and Shane Lowry's team.

First TGL playoff game marked by stunning upset

Tonight, Atlanta Drive and The Bay will face off as the two-three matchup in the bracket. Last night, Los Angeles Golf Club and New York GC competed as the one-four matchup.

The TGL playoff game ended in an upset (Image via Imagn)

In a surprise upset, the fourth seed won. New York Golf Club, led by Xander Schauffele, advanced to the finals. Schauffele said via ESPN:

"I think you look at how we started out, you know, it was a poor start. I was watching from home [due to injury]. The boys started rallying. [England's Matt Fitzgerald] was with us today ... I think we're all pretty happy. We thought it was possible, but we knew it was going to be a long road. We're definitely happy to be here."

On the flip side, Sahith Theegala's team is going home early after capturing the top seed from the regular season. Theegala addressed the surprising loss:

"I think we played really nicely and we had our chances, but just one or two putts that very easily could have gone in just lipped out for us, and that was kind of the deciding factor."

Tommy Fleetwood had a chance to win the 14th hole against Rickie Fowler and stave off losing for at least another hole, but his five-foot putt to win the hole just barely missed. It marked the first regulation loss of the entire year for the TGL team.

