“Thank you Ivor” - Tiger Woods shares heartfelt tribute to Ivor Robson - The revered voice of The Open

Tiger Woods often shies away from posting on social media regularly. However, he was one of the first people to lead the tribute for the revered voice of the Open, Ivor Robson.

Robson recently passed away at the age of 83 and left behind a plethora of memories for golf fans around the world. Woods has won 3 Open Championships in his legendary career and was smitten by the voice of Robson before the first tee at the Open Championship.

Woods posted about the demise of the revered announcer and thanked him for his memorable contribution to the sport.

The 47-year-old posted on his X account (@TigerWoods):

"Thank you Ivor for making each one of my Open starts so memorable."

Ivor Robson was a voice synonymous with the Open Championship and started his announcing career way back in 1975. He worked as a first-tee announcer for over 45 years and established a longstanding legacy in the sport. His distinctive Scottish accent has been mimicked around the world numerous times.

Interestingly, Robson was also a former golfer but couldn't make it to the PGA Tour resulting in him choosing a career as an announcer. Robson saw the sport of golf develop and witnessed the rise of both Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

Ivor Robson was proud of being an announcer at St. Andrews

The St. Andrews is a legendary location and often hosts the iconic Open Championship. Ivor Robson was proud of his role as a first-tee announcer and did it with great detail and suave. However, he had to retire at one point in time, and he did so in 2015.

Robson spoke about his time at St. Andrews and believes it was extremely special and 'magnificent'. The legendary announcer saw the likes of Tiger Woods and many other prominent golfers win their first major tournaments and was present throughout their journey.

At his last Open Championship, Robson said (h/t ESPN)

"I feel you can't go on forever and if you're going to step off there's no better place to do it than here."

He added:

"I've had some nice ones but this is special, St. Andrews. It is just magnificent."

Although Ivor Robson didn't play on the PGA Tour or the major tournaments, he will still be regarded as one of the most influential golf personalities around the world.