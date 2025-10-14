“Thanks to all the life lessons” – Jeeno Thitikul makes feelings clear after the Buick LPGA Shanghai win

Jeeno Thitikul opened up about her incredible win at the 2025 Buick LPGA Shanghai championship. The Thai golfer won her second tournament of the year on the LPGA Tour on Sunday. She defeated Minami Katsu in a sudden-death playoff to clinch the title.Following the win, on Monday, she shared a post on her Instagram account and, in the caption, reflected on her victory. She posted three pictures of herself with the trophy and also a few memorable moments from her outing in Shanghai, China. In the caption, she expressed gratitude to people for their constant support. She wrote:&quot;Thanks to all the life lessons for letting me know how RESILIENCE and PATIENCE look like now... Thank you to @buicklpgashanghai2025 , lpga , clpg , volunteers and staffs for making this week possible for us 🫶🏻 Thank you everyone for such an unforgettable week in Shanghai🇨🇳&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJeeno Thitikul had earlier this year won the Mizuho Americas Open, where she had an easy four-stroke win over Celine Boutier. She has had a memorable season playing on the LPGA Tour so far. Having played in 18 tournaments this season, she managed to make the cut in 17 of them and recorded 12 finishes in the top 10.Aside from her two tournament wins, Jeeno Thitikul was also the runner-up at the Amundi Evian Championship, the FM Championship, and the Kroger Queen City Championship.Jeeno Thitikul candidly reflects on the dramatic win at Buick LPGA ShanghaiAfter four rounds at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Jeeno Thitikul settled in a tie for the lead with Minami Katsu at 24-under. They headed for a playoff to determine the winner.It was a dramatic win for the Thai golfer as she played five extra holes to finally win the tournament. In the post-round press conference, Thitikul opened up about her performance at the LPGA Tour event and said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;I had so many drama in my golf career for sure. I mean, like to be honest, I play against Minami and she play really great job out there. She crush it out there Tuesday until Sunday. But I don't know what's happening on me. I mean, like I trying to make the best I can, trying to catch her. Yeah, that's what it is now.&quot;Thitikul started the campaign with a first-round 65 and then struggled in the second round, carding a 70. However, she had a great time over the weekend and played the final two rounds of 66 and 63.Minjee Lee settled in third place, followed by Somi Lee, tied for fourth with Jenny Bae and Miyu Yamashita. Lindy Duncan also had a good outing at last week's tournament in China. She settled in a tie for seventh place with Jenny Shin and Ying Xue (a) at 16-under.