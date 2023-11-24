“That decision affects my return to competitive golf” - Former LIV Golf pro Justin Harding ‘frustrated’ by limited chances on the DP World Tour

Former LIV Golf player Justin Harding has voiced his dissatisfaction at only being able to participate in just a few of DP World Tour events. In 2022, Harding participated in three competitions at the LIV Golf. However, he was expelled from the series since he lacked a valid contract.

Later, Harding participated in a couple of DP World Tour competitions, but his hip injury prevented him from competing. He's finally recovered enough to play in professional tournaments after a few months off. However, he will only be able to participate in 15 events next year on the DP World Tour.

Justin Harding expressed his extreme frustration on his Twitter account at the Tour's decision. He stated that he had only participated in five DP World Tour seasons and that the Tour had only offered him fifteen opportunities to secure his card.

Since he is also required to obtain authorization from the DP World Tour to participate in events on the Asian Tour, he felt that this move would have an impact on his professional golf career. He penned:

"So the new season kicked off today and just to give you an update on how things are progressing.. Albeit I've only played 5 DP World Tour events spanning what will now be 3 seasons and 15 months, the Tour seems determined to give me just 15 events to keep my card this upcoming season."

"Frustratingly that decision affects my return to competitive golf (I'm not at present allowed to play Asian Tour without permission and or further events being deducted from the 15) and as such will likely only be able to return to competition in February with some Challenge Tour events."

Sending his best wishes to his fellow golfers, Harding ended his post with the following:

"Best of luck to all my friends and fellow golfers who are playing the next few weeks in my home country! Kiss ass boys I'll be out there again soon."

Having turned pro in 2010, Harding has two professional DP World Tour victories under his name.

All about Justin Harding's career

Justin Harding is a South African professional golfer. He attended Paul Roos Gymnasium and played collegiate golf at Lamar University in Texas.

Harding started his professional career in 2010 after graduating. He started his career playing on the Sunshine Tour after finishing in 2009 qualifying school. He won seven tournaments on the Sunshine Tour. His first victory came at the 2010 Vodacom Origins of Golf Final. He registered a one-stroke victory over Ulrich van den Berg.

Harding has won 11 professional tournaments in his career so far including two on the European Tour, two on Asian Tour and seven on Sunshine Tour.

He also played at the LIV Golf and finished T10 in their London tournament in 2022, T8 at Portland and T19 at Bedminster.