“That was the golf equivalent of a backboard breaking dunk”: Golf fans celebrate Sam Burns’ second hole-in-one of the season

Fans praised Sam Burns' ace at the 2023 FedEx St.Jude Championship, which is taking place at the TPC Southwind from August 10 to 13. On the 11th hole of the FedEx Cup playoff event, he carded his second ace of the season.
Burns jumped six positions following his stunning tee shot and settled in T56 position following the semi-finished third round.
Sam Burns began the round on Saturday with a spectacular birdie on the third hole. However, he soon made a double bogey before making an ace on the 11th.
The PGA Tour posted a video of Burns' incredible shot with the caption:
"SLAM DUNK HOLE-IN-ONE @SamBurns66 records his second ace this season @FedExChamp"
Fans jumped into the comments section to praise the golfer. One wrote:
"That was the golf equivalent of a backboard breaking dunk...super cool."
"What a shot!"
FedEx St.Jude Championship is underway at the TPC Southwind and will have its finale on Sunday, August 13. The top 50 after the event in the FedEx Cup standings will advance to the next week's BMW Championship while the top 30 after that will play at the final playoff, Tour Championship.
Sam Burns' performance in 2023
Sam Burns started the new year playing at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and finishing in the 32nd position. He won $207,000 in prize money.
Burns next played at the American Express and tied for 11th position before heading to compete at the WM Phoenix Open and the Genesis Invitational.
He had a great start to the year but struggled in the mid-season events. Burns failed to make the cut at the Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. However, he got into the game with a T35 finish at the Players Championship.
Burns has won the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and then finished T29 at the 2023 Masters.
He has played in all four major events in 2023, only missing the cut at the PGA Championship and the Open. He finished T32 at the 2023 US Open Championship.
Here is the result of all events Sam Burns played in 2023:
Sentry Tournament of Champions
- Result: 32
- Prize money: $207,000.00
The American Express
- Result: T11
- Prize money: $171,600.00
WM Phoenix Open
- Result: T6
- Prize money: $652,500.00
The Genesis Invitational
- Result: CUT
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Result: CUT
THE PLAYERS Championship
- Result: T35
- Prize money: $114,166.67
Valspar Championship
- Result: 6
- Prize money: $293,625.00
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
- Result: 1
- Prize money: $3,500,000.00
Masters Tournament
- Result T29
- Prize money: $125,100.00
RBC Heritage
- Result: T15
- Prize money: $335,000.00
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
- Result: T11
- Prize money: $93,632.50
Wells Fargo Championship
- Result: CUT
PGA Championship
- Result: CUT
Charles Schwab Challenge
- Result: T6
- Prize money: $293,625.00
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Result: T16
- Prize money: $275,500.00
RBC Canadian Open
- Result: CUT
U.S. Open
- Result: T32
- Prize money: $108,001.00
Genesis Scottish Open
- Result: T19
- Prize money: $105,750.00
The Open Championship
- Result: CUT
Wyndham Championship
- Result: T14
- Prize money: $123,500.00