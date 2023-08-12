“That was the golf equivalent of a backboard breaking dunk”: Golf fans celebrate Sam Burns’ second hole-in-one of the season

Fans praised Sam Burns' ace at the 2023 FedEx St.Jude Championship, which is taking place at the TPC Southwind from August 10 to 13. On the 11th hole of the FedEx Cup playoff event, he carded his second ace of the season.

Burns jumped six positions following his stunning tee shot and settled in T56 position following the semi-finished third round.

Sam Burns began the round on Saturday with a spectacular birdie on the third hole. However, he soon made a double bogey before making an ace on the 11th.

The PGA Tour posted a video of Burns' incredible shot with the caption:

"SLAM DUNK HOLE-IN-ONE @SamBurns66 records his second ace this season @FedExChamp"

Sam Burns hole-in-one (Image via Twitter/@PGATOUR)

Fans jumped into the comments section to praise the golfer. One wrote:

"That was the golf equivalent of a backboard breaking dunk...super cool."

"What a shot!"

FedEx St.Jude Championship is underway at the TPC Southwind and will have its finale on Sunday, August 13. The top 50 after the event in the FedEx Cup standings will advance to the next week's BMW Championship while the top 30 after that will play at the final playoff, Tour Championship.

Sam Burns' performance in 2023

Sam Burns started the new year playing at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and finishing in the 32nd position. He won $207,000 in prize money.

Burns next played at the American Express and tied for 11th position before heading to compete at the WM Phoenix Open and the Genesis Invitational.

He had a great start to the year but struggled in the mid-season events. Burns failed to make the cut at the Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. However, he got into the game with a T35 finish at the Players Championship.

Burns has won the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and then finished T29 at the 2023 Masters.

He has played in all four major events in 2023, only missing the cut at the PGA Championship and the Open. He finished T32 at the 2023 US Open Championship.

Here is the result of all events Sam Burns played in 2023:

Sentry Tournament of Champions

Result: 32

Prize money: $207,000.00

The American Express

Result: T11

Prize money: $171,600.00

WM Phoenix Open

Result: T6

Prize money: $652,500.00

The Genesis Invitational

Result: CUT

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Result: CUT

THE PLAYERS Championship

Result: T35

Prize money: $114,166.67

Valspar Championship

Result: 6

Prize money: $293,625.00

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

Result: 1

Prize money: $3,500,000.00

Masters Tournament

Result T29

Prize money: $125,100.00

RBC Heritage

Result: T15

Prize money: $335,000.00

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Result: T11

Prize money: $93,632.50

Wells Fargo Championship

Result: CUT

PGA Championship

Result: CUT

Charles Schwab Challenge

Result: T6

Prize money: $293,625.00

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Result: T16

Prize money: $275,500.00

RBC Canadian Open

Result: CUT

U.S. Open

Result: T32

Prize money: $108,001.00

Genesis Scottish Open

Result: T19

Prize money: $105,750.00

The Open Championship

Result: CUT

Wyndham Championship

Result: T14

Prize money: $123,500.00