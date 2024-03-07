Joaquin Niemann is in one of the best moments of his career so far. The Chilean identifies the distance and accuracy he is achieving with his driving as one of the secrets to his current success. "That is a good combination," Niemann said.

The current leader of the individual ranking for the 2024 LIV Golf season recently gave an interview to Golf Magic in which he addressed his current excellent form, and also what part of his game is contributing the most to his results.

This is part of what Joaquin Niemann had to say about it (via Golf Magic):

"Driving. I'm hitting my driver farther than any other time. I'm also straighter. So that is a good combination. If I can still be aggressive I can take advantage of that. I think that's where I get some advantage over the other players."

Joaquin Niemann has played seven tournaments during the current season, three on the DP World Tour, three on LIV Golf and one on the Asian Tour. The Chilean has three victories (Australian Open, LIV Golf Mayyakoba, LIV Golf Jeddah) and three other Top 10s.

These results earned him special invitations to two of the three Majors of the season, The Masters and the PGA Championship. Niemann is also qualified for The Open Championship, thanks to his victory in The Open Championship.

Joaquin Niemann - "I miss a lot of tournaments on the PGA"

During his interview with Golf Magic, Joaquin Niemann also talked about whether he would like to play again on the PGA Tour. The Chilean did not hide that he missed playing several tournaments on the American circuit.

This is what Niemann had to say (via Golf Magic):

"Yeah definitely. I miss a lot of tournaments on the PGA. There were some great tournaments that I've always loved. I watched the Honda [Cognizant Classic]. I know the Arnold Palmer Invitational is great. The Players is great. Riviera [The Genesis Invitational], I miss a lot."

"But yeah, I took my decision to leave and I'm really, really happy right now. If you asked me, what is my perfect world? I would love to be playing LIV Golf and then play four or five [PGA Tour] tournaments that were my favourites and then the Majors."

Niemann began his professional career in 2018 and quickly earned his PGA Tour card. Between 2019 and 2022 he won two tournaments and finished in 20 other Top 10s in 121 tournaments played at that level. He reached the 15th spot in the Official World Golf Ranking in April 2022.

At the end of that season he moved to LIV Golf as captain of the Torque GC team. Since then, he has played 20 individual tournaments on the circuit, with two wins (both in 2024) and eight other Top 10s.