"That is not good" - 'Pilot' Phil Mickelson shares take on maintenance issue in Lion Air Boeing 737-800

Phil Mickelson recently reacted to a concerning maintenance issue involving a Lion Air flight. On Wednesday, October 22 aviation page Turbine Traveller shared a video on X showing several loose screws on the wing of a Lion Air Boeing 737-800 flying from Bangkok to Chiang Mai.Turbine Traveller sarcastically pointed out that the loose screws were not a minor concern. The caption read“Honestly, no! Maintenance needs to take this seriously — that’s a lot of loose screws on this Lion Air Boeing 737-800 from Bangkok to Chiang Mai.”Mickelson who holds a pilot’s license reshared the post the next day and commented“As a pilot (not current) I can confirm that is NOT GOOD!”Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelsonLINKAs a pilot (not current) I can confirm that is NOT GOOD!He later added another tweet that read“You can’t overestimate the importance of an engine and the wing of an airplane. 😂😂”Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelsonLINKYou can’t overestimate the importance of an engine and the wing of an airplane. 😂😂Aviation has always been close to Mickelson’s heart. His father was a Navy pilot and Phil developed the same passion early on. He earned his private pilot’s license early in his career to fly to tournaments on the West Coast. After finding success he owned a Gulfstream GV jet before switching to private air charters.His comments come amid growing discussions about airline safety. Just days earlier on October 20, a Boeing 747 cargo plane operated by Turkey’s ACT Airlines for Emirates SkyCargo veered off the runway while landing at Hong Kong International Airport crashing through a fence and ending up partially submerged in the sea.Away from competitive golf Phil Mickelson remains active on social media often sharing posts about sports, environmental issues and political matters with his 950,000 followers on X.Phil Mickelson breaks down tariffs after replying to Gavin NewsomPhil Mickelson recently shared his views on the ongoing debate over Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs after California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the policy on social media.On Wednesday Newsom posted a video of his speech on X where he described the tariffs as “one of the largest tax increases in American history.” The clip was later reshared by Phil Mickelson who offered what he called a “brief explanation” of how tariffs actually function.“It’s a tax on imports! Most tariffs in general benefit American businesses because the US pays higher wages and has higher costs to produce goods in general. Other countries with lower labor and overall costs who sell their products in the US would undermine domestic business, so a tariff is added for competitive pricing, but the consumer will pay more to protect these local businesses,” Mickelson wrote.He pointed out how tariffs can affect competition using the Chinese automaker BYD as an example“The most drastic case is China auto maker BYD. Their cars are far superior to what is in the US and sell for so cheap that there isn’t even a tariff that could level the playing field. So they aren’t even allowed to be sold here because it would ruin our entire domestic auto industry.”Phil Mickelson also explained who ultimately bears the cost of tariffs. He noted that importers pay the fees, and because the US imports more than it exports, the government collects significant revenue. He added that companies outsourcing production overseas also face tariffs when bringing goods back into the country. According to Mickelson, this system encourages domestic manufacturing, creates more jobs and increases wages as employers compete for workers.