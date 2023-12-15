"That was nasty" - Tiger Woods reacts to Charlie’s warm-up shots ahead of PNC Championship

The 2023 PNC Championship is currently underway, and Tiger Woods is making just his second tournament appearance after a prolonged absence from the golf world. Fresh off the Hero World Challenge, Tiger will now be playing alongside his son Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship - a tradition that they have upheld for the past two years.

The Woods duo will be amongst the few big names participating in the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. The pair did not hesitate in getting right into the thick of it, warming up with gusto. 14-year-old Charlie Woods is seemingly following in his father's footsteps as he hit some impressive flop shots.

Charlie Woods' warm-up earned the praise of his father, who was feeling confident in their game. Tiger Woods was heard saying according to the PGA Tour on X (formerly Twitter):

"We're ending on that right there. That was nasty!"

When Tiger Woods announced his participation at the PNC Championship, he emphasized his love of playing golf with his son. Speaking via The Telegraph, Woods stated:

“It is an amazing gift to be able to share my love of golf with Charlie and we genuinely do look forward to playing in the PNC Championship all year. Competing together, against a field of so many golfing greats and their families, is so special.”

Tee-off time for Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods at the 2023 PNC Championship

The Woods duo is all set to tee off at 9 AM ET alongside the pair of Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee. Following are the 2023 PNC Championship Friday Pro-Am tee times (all times ET):

Tee No. 1

8:00 a.m. – Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino

8:20 a.m. – Padraig Harrington and Ciaran Harrington

8:40 a.m. – Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker

9:00 a.m. – Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee; Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods

9:20 a.m. – Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas

9:40 a.m. – Nelly Korda and Petr Korda

10:00 a.m. – Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar

10:20 a.m. – Vijay Singh and Qass Singh

Tee No. 10

8:00 a.m. – Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara

8:20 a.m. – Retief Goosen and Leo Goosen

8:40 a.m. – Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

9:00 a.m. – John Daly and John Daly II

9:20 a.m. – Nick Price and Greg Price

9:40 a.m. – David Duval and Brady Duval

10:00 a.m. – Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman

10:20 a.m. – Stewart Cink and Reagan Cink

Vijay Singh and Qass Singh are the defending champions at the PNC Championship.