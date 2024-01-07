“That’s 3 feet Jordan, just knock it in bud” - Kevin Kisner takes a savage dig at Spieth for hitting a slow putt shot

PGA Tour golfer Kevin Kisner made his debut as NBC's golf analyst at the 2024 season-opening The Sentry tournament, and he did not disappoint. Providing a personal and fresh perspective on the games of different players, Kisner brought the knowledge and the heat to the commentary box.

On Saturday, Jordan Spieth seemed to be struggling on the par-5 15th hole of the Kapalua Plantation Course in Hawaii. Even though the topic of slow play has already been a controversial one over the last year or so, Spieth was definitely taking him time to hit a 3-foot putt.

Kevin Kisner got straight to the point and commented:

"He’s spent more time on this 3-footer than he does on 25-footers. If I was going to help him, I’d tell him to speed it up a little bit on these and just knock it in. He knows how to make these."

When Spieth did in fact hit the ball, it lipped out. A disappointed Spieth muttered the influence of wind and other factors under his breath as the camera caught his frustration. However, Kevin Kisner had some more brutally honest words for him.

"That’s 3 feet, Jordan. Just knock it in, bud. Ninety-nine percent on Tour," Kisner said.

Jordan Spieth sits in joint at third place at the end of the third round, with an overall score of 19 under par. He is two strokes behind the leader Chris Kirk.

Kevin Kisner to be NBC lead golf analyst for The Sentry and Phoenix Open

Ahead of the beginning of the 2024 season, it was announced that Kisner would be the lead golf analyst for NBC for The Sentry and the WM Phoenix Open. Kisner already had a good relationship with NBC and had always thought of the fact that he might just end up as a lead analyst after his retirement.

When NBC asked Kevin Kisner to step in for a few weeks, he just could not say no. Speaking about it via Sports Illustrated, Kisner said:

"He [Tommy Roy] came up to me at the RSM Classic this year in November and said, 'There may be an opportunity. I may need some help. Can I call you in a couple of weeks?' We talked about it the week after and he said, ‘Will you just give me a couple events on your schedule that would work?’ I thought, I’m already playing in the Sony Open, so why not fly over here earlier and see what I can do?"

Kisner's debut at NBC has been well-received, with fans and golfers enjoying his commentary as the lead golf analyst.