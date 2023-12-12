"That’s the best he’s ever played in a while. That kind of shocked me" - When Tiger Woods got unintentionally trolled by son Charlie

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie have delighted fans in their two appearances at the PNC Championship. Apart from entertaining fans with impressive displays on the course, there has been no shortage of humorous banter between them, such as the day Charlie made fun of his father's game.

It all happened after the final round of the 2022 PNC Championship when Team Woods addressed the press. Charlie Woods was quoted as saying to reporters (via Golf Channel):

"I feel like I already knew what he was capable of. And then, yesterday [Saturday], that's the best he's ever played in a while, and that kind of shocked me a little bit. That's really it."

It's fair to say that Charlie Woods' taunting was not intentional and Tiger Woods took these words with a lot of humor. Woods responded with a joke as well:

"I used to be good. Again, it was neat to be able to roll back the clock for him to see what I used to be capable of."

During the first round of the 2022 PNC Championship, Tiger Woods and his son Charlie had 11 birdies and an eagle for a score of 13-under 59, which temporarily placed them second in the event.

Tiger Woods played in the 2022 PNC Championship after an extensive period of recovery from his injuries. In that season, Woods played only three PGA Tour tournaments, the last of which was The Open Championship in July.

The 2023 edition has arrived in a similar trajectory for Tiger Woods, as it will be his second opening after more than six months of inactivity due to injury.

What has been the performance of Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship?

Tiger Woods and Charlie have participated as a team in two editions of the PNC Championship (2021 and 2022). On both occasions, they have had interesting performances, with their best finish arriving in 2021.

In the 2021 edition, Team Woods finished in second place, two strokes behind the winners (Team Daly). Team Woods' performance included a second round with 11 birdies in-a-row, to match the Dalys' 57 for the day.

The winners in 2021 had scored 60 in the previous round compared to the Woods' 62, a difference that was decisive for the tournament title.

In the 2022 edition of the PNC Championship, Team Woods could not repeat its performance of the previous year, although this performance was also remarkable. The first round even had spectacular overtones.

On the first day, the Woods came off the front nine with six birdies and an eagle, while adding another five birdies on the back nine. The second round was played with an eagle, seven birdies and two bogeys. This performance earned them a T8 finish in 2022.