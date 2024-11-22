"That's BS, isn't it?"- CME CEO furious over delayed tape for 2024 season-ending CME Group Tour Championship

Terry Duffy, group chairman and CEO of CME, is unhappy with how the CME Group Tour Championship is being televised. The event's third round is going to conclude at around 5 pm EST, but coverage from the Golf Channel won't even begin until 4 pm. It will conclude at 7 pm, meaning there will be a substantial tape delay for those who'd like to watch it.

Duffy said via Palm Beach Post:

"That's (BS), isn't it? I think that's inappropriate for a tournament of this magnitude to be on tape delay. I have told Mollie I don't like that. I will leave it in her hands to see where that ultimately ends up."

The CME Group leader continued:

"If you are going to continue to build women's sports, you have to give them the same billing as men and stop the nonsense of saying we have to show the men's tournament because they're the men."

The PGA Tour's RSM Classic, which is the final event of the PGA Tour season, will be shown live on Sunday from 1-4 pm on Golf Channel without a tape delay. The sentiment that Duffy gave above for the CME Group Tour Championship is one that world number one Nelly Korda echoed:

"I think we need primetime TV. We need more hours on TV. I mean, we have a great product out here. We have so many amazing stories. We just need to be on primetime TV."

The event is currently in the second round, with An Na-Rin leading with a score of eight-under.

Lexi Thompson echoes CME Group CEO's thoughts

Lexi Thompson wants to see more coverage of the LPGA Tour (Imagn)

Nelly Korda and Terry Duffy, the CME Group CEO, share the idea that women's golf needs better television coverage. The sport has grown, but it hasn't quite broken through to the level that some of the other nationally televised sports have.

Lexi Thompson agreed with the ideas presented and shared by Korda and Duffy. Via Palm Beach Post, she said:

"I think women's sports in general are on such a high right now and moving in the right direction, whether it's growing in each sport or golf in general."

The retiring golfer went on:

"Our TV coverage has increased (but) I think there is a lot more room for improvement. There are so many talents out here and so many stories that we can really focus on and really bring in a bigger fan base than what we have."

Korda and other stars, including Caitlin Clark, who recently played at the Annika pro-am in a shining moment for women's sports, have helped push the LPGA Tour into the mainstream, but they have not yet gotten the television coverage that even men's golf gets these days.

