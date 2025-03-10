"That's my captain" - Fans react to Ryder Cup skipper's 'insane' final round despite Arnold Palmer Invitational loss

Fans on the internet cheered loudly for the US Ryder Cup team captain Keegan Bradley for his insane outing in the final round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. The American golfer broke the front-nine scoring record at Bay Hill with a remarkable score of 7-under 29.

Ad

He played the final round at the signature PGA Tour event on Sunday, March 9, scoring 8-under 64. Although he fell short of winning the title following the struggle on the back nine, Bradley delivered a record-breaking performance at the tournament.

Nuclr Golf shared the news about Keegan Bradley's impressive performance at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational on its X account along with the caption:

"Keegan Bradley breaks the front 9 scoring record at Bay Hill with a -7, 29, vaulting into contention at the Arnold Palmer Invitational@KeegsArmy"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans on social media praised the Ryder Cup captain.

"That’s my captain," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Insane -" a fan added.

"Captain righting the ship," another fan added.

Some fans called him a "people’s golfer," while others reflected optimism for this year's Ryder Cup.

"The people’s golfer!" one fan commented.

"He’s making the team. Deal with it," another fan added.

"Ryder Cup lock..... Just go with it Soly...," a fan noted.

Ad

Russell Henley won the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday, securing a one-stroke win over Collin Morikawa, who was in contention for the title after taking the lead following the third round.

But with a final round of 72, he slipped down one spot to settle at 10-under for solo second position on the leaderboard. Corey Conners secured the third spot at 9-under, followed by Michael Kim in solo fourth place.

A look into Keegan Bradley's performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025

Bradley’s week at Bay Hill was a tale of highs and lows. He started strong with a steady 3-under 69 on Thursday, March 6, but the following two rounds saw him battle turbulence.

Ad

Keegan Bradley carded four birdies and a bogey in the first round at Bay Hill for a round of 3-under 69. However, in the second round, after having a good start on the front nine, making three birdies and a bogey, the tough time began on the back nine. He carded a birdie on the 11th but soon after bogeyed the 13th and made a double bogey on the 15th. However, he still managed to have a birdie and a bogey on the final three holes on Friday for a round of even-par 72.

Ad

Saturday, March 8, proved even more brutal. An early double bogey on the second, a bogey on the third, and two more double bogeys on the back nine pushed him to a disheartening 4-over 76. But following that Brdaley put a show on Sunday.

His front-nine performance on Sunday was one for the history books. He birdied the third and fourth holes, then followed it up with an eagle on the sixth. He continued his hot streak by carding three consecutive birdies from the seventh to the ninth, for a stunning 7-under 29 on the front nine.

The back nine wasn’t as fiery, but he still managed two more birdies and a single bogey, signing off for the day at 8-under 64, the tournament's lowest round for the day. His final round vaulted him 22 spots up the leaderboard, landing him in a tie for fifth, just four strokes behind the winner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback