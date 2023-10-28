“That’s the coolest thing about LIV” - Iron Heads GC star Scott Vincent urges International Series players to join LIV Golf

Iron Heads GC star Scott Vincent wants his former colleagues on the Asian Tour to join LIV Golf. The 31-year-old Zimbabwean golfer’s comment came as the International Series 2023 schedule reached a thrilling conclusion. He pointed out that the Saudi-backed series has some of the biggest names in the world competing for large prizes.

Vincent’s comment urging International Series players to join LIV Golf comes ahead of the series’ promotional event. The OOM winner is guaranteed a spot on the 2024 roster but wants fresh faces to join him next year. Further, Vincent added that the “coolest thing about LIV” was players getting to play against the best players, pushing them to reach new levels that are not possible in other leagues. He also noted that the “atmosphere” at LIV events is amazing.

Scott Vincent said, as quoted by LIV Golf:

“That’s the coolest thing about LIV - you get to play with some of the best players in the world and that’s what we grew up hoping for - to challenge and push ourselves and reach new levels – something you never dreamed of. The experience overall has been incredible. It reminds me so much of college golf which I think most of us loved.

The team aspect is amazing; you have buddies out there going to dinner and sharing experiences and you are rooting for them and they are cheering for you. It makes for an amazing atmosphere. The spectators are incredible, and the music is a huge hit and I think we all love playing in this. Also, from a family perspective with the support we get, there is so much to love about it.”

It is noteworthy that the LIV Golf promotions event is set to take place at the iconic Abu Dhabi Golf Club. Eligible players can claim three further places in the League next year through a three-day event. Like the series’ officials, Vincent is now calling on the International Series stars to try their hand in the competition.

Scott Vincent lauds his LIV Golf season

Vincent, who’s held his own among the 13 Major winners on LIV Golf, said that he’s improving himself with the competition. The golfer who landed a fourth place at LIV Golf Singapore and another six top-20 finishes overall this season admitted that he’s relishing the learning curve.

Having finished in the top 24 in the standings, Vincent has a guaranteed place on the roster next term. Reflecting on his season, Vincent said that the top 24 was not his target. He said that he plays “one shot at a time” and doesn’t focus on the leaderboard.

He said:

“It was one shot at a time. I try not to focus on the leaderboard – it takes you too much into the future or the past, so I just try to play golf and stay present. That weekend more than most I think I did the best and it helped me stay present and that’s a huge goal. Just be in the moment, experience it and enjoy it.”

Furthermore, he encouraged this season’s hopefuls on the Asian Tour and asked them to “go for it” and enjoy the experience of the promotional event.