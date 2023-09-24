“That’s exactly what we want” - Stephen Gallacher ambitious to set the tone for Europe at the Junior Ryder Cup in Rome

Stephen Gallacher is set to lead Team Europe as captain for the upcoming Junior Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome from September 26 to 28. He has already finalized his team and recently spoke about the ambition he has heading into the prestigious junior event.

The junior version of the prestigious biennial event commences three days before the men's event at the same venue. Gallacher is quite confident about his boys and wants to start the week for the Europeans on a positive note. He was equally excited for Robert McIntyre becoming the first Scottish golfer since himself to represent Europe.

As quoted by The Scotsman, Stephen Gallacher said:

"That's exactly what we want - we want to start the week off on a positive for Europe."

Stephen Gallacher revealed that Ryder Cup Europe director Guy Kinning called him and shared their picturization for the junior event to be part of the main Ryder Cup event. The Scottish golfer added that the director had full confidence in him and praised his passion for junior golf and the prestigious biennial event.

"He said he felt I was the best person for the job as the Ryder Cup has been in my family and my golf club while I now have my foundation as well, so I was passionate about both junior golf and the Ryder Cup," Gallacher said.

Gallacher is 48 years old and is still competing. He was last seen at the BMW PGA Championship where he missed the cut.

He also showed full confidence in Robert McIntyre to perform well at the Ryder Cup 2023 at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome. He added that his fellow compatriot has won the DS Automobiles Italian Open and would bring immense self-belief in him.

"The thing for Bob is he's won round there. It's just about dialing into those memories and forgetting the occasion this week," Gallacher added.

Who is in Stephan Gallacher's European team for the upcoming junior Ryder Cup?

The European team for the Junior Ryder Cup comprises 12 players, six boys and as many girls. Three boys and three girls made it into the team through direct qualification through their season-long ranking system by the European Golf Association, the other three boys and three girls were selected by Stephen Gallacher as captain's pick.

Below are the players selected for the European team:

Boys

Kris Kim (Automatic qualification)

Sean Keeling (Automatic qualification)

Peer Wernicke (Automatic qualification)

Connor Graham (Captain's pick)

Lev Grinberg (Captain's pick)

Giovanni Binaghi (Captain's pick)

Girls

Rocio Tejedo (Automatic qualification)

Meja Ortengren (Automatic qualification)

Helen Briem (Automatic qualification)

Nora Sundberg (Captain's pick)

Andrea Revuelta Goicoechea (Captain's pick)

Francesca Fiorellini (Captain's pick)

After announcing the European team for the Junior Ryder Cup, Stephan Gallacher said that he was honored to captain such a bunch of amazing talents.

The Junior Ryder Cup will follow exactly the same format as the main Ryder Cup event. The only difference would be the combinations. There will be three foursome matches each for both boys and girls and six mixed fourball matches on both days.