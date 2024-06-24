"That's your own f**cking issue"- Tiger Woods' words of advise for golfers getting intimidated by him

Tiger Woods' well known charity gala, the Tiger Jam, took place from May 31 to June 1 in Las Vegas. The two day event consisted of a golf clinic hosted by Tiger Woods, featuring Collin Morikawa.

Woods and Morikawa practiced their swings during the clinic, and also went on to give advise to current and aspiring golfers. Recently, a video of Tiger Woods talking about mindset during a tournament surfaced. Explaining to those listening, Woods gave advise on being intimidated.

He said:

"I can't control you. The only thing I can control, is me. Now if I do this more efficiently than you... if you get intimidated, that is your own f**cking issue."

2024 was the 21st edition of Tiger Jam. Since its inception, the charity gala that is backed by the TGR Foundation, has raised over $22 million. The money is used to support student education and to "create a safe space for students to learn, grow and chase after their dreams," according to the Tiger Jam website.

Hosted in Las Vegas, the Tiger Jam also features premium auctions and a poker night, where some of the biggest stars in the world get together to raise money.

When will Tiger Woods play next? Exploring the golfer's schedule

In the 2024 season, Tiger Woods has not participated in many tournaments. He first played in the 2024 Genesis Invitational, from which he retired due to having flu-like symptoms.

Woods has been present at all three of the majors this year. The 15 time major champion made the cut at the Masters, and finished at 60. His performance at the PGA Championship and the US Open however, has not been up to the mark, as he failed to make the cut at both the events.

After missing the cut at the US Open, Woods also said that this could be the last time he played in the tournament. He was disappointed as he failed to make the cut, and could not be in contention over the weekend.

“My ball-striking, and felt like my putting was good enough to be in contention, and I’m not. Yes, it is frustrating because I’m not here to have a chance to win on the weekend," Woods said via Golf.com.

Tiger Woods is expected to play at the 152nd Open, which will be the last major tournament of the 2024 season.

Recently, the PGA Tour also voted in favor of giving Woods a lifetime exemption into all signature events moving forward. The PGAT created a new special exemption category called 'exceptional lifetime achievement' to honor Woods' contribution to the sport of golf.