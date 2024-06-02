What is Tiger Woods' charity gala Tiger Jam? Know all about the event

The latest edition of Tiger Woods' Tiger Jam took place on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the annual event, Woods also made his first appearance since missing the cut at the PGA Championship.

Tiger Jam was started in 1998 by Tiger Woods and his TGR Foundation. Since then this has been a fun-filled event with several exciting activities taking place over the two days. From musical concerts to poker, the event is a perfect blend of golf, entertainment, and, most importantly, philanthropy. Since its inception, it has raised over $22 million for charity.

Over the years, 111 Grammy winners have performed at Tiger Jam. The 2004 event became memorable with Prince's performance, which became the highlight and one of the most talked-about moments in the history of Tiger Jam. Stevie Wonder made his appearance in 2005, while Eddie Van Halen performed with David Lee Roth in 2008.

Many accomplished artists such as Glenn Frey & Friends, Christina Aguilera, Hootie and the Blowfish, Daughtry, The Goo Goo Dolls, Third Eye Blind, John Mellencamp, Seal, Jason Mraz, Gwen Stefani, Paramore, LeAnn Rimes, Keith Urban, Kid Rock, The Eagles, Celine Dion, Counting Crows, Babyface, and One Republic have performed at Tiger Jam over the years.

Apart from the mesmerizing concerts, Tiger Jam has never been short of big names. Stars from different fields such as Kobe Bryant, Bruce Willis, and Kate Upton have all graced the event and entertained the people.

Poker has been another important aspect of Tiger Jam. Tiger Woods had a showdown with Mark Cuban in 2014. Vince Van Patten, the host of the World Poker Tour, won the Poker Night in 2016.

Another integral part of Tiger Jam is TGR Foundation beneficiary students sharing their experiences and how TGR helped them to achieve their goals.

Will Tiger Woods compete at the US Open 2024?

Tiger Woods is expected to compete at the US Open 2024 which will be played from Thursday, June 13 to Sunday, June 16 at Pinehurst. Ahead of this season, he had spoken about playing at least one event per season but has been able to compete at just three events halfway through the year.

Woods has so far competed at the Genesis Invitational, the Masters Tournament, and the PGA Championship. He withdrew from Riviera due to illness, made a cut at Augusta Nationa,l and missed one at the PGA Championship.

Woods has won the US Open three times in his illustrious career. His last win at the USGA's premier event came in 2008. Since then he has made just two top tens here.