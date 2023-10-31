“That’s a fractured team!” - Max Homa's hilarious dig during USC-Cal protest sparks diverse golf fan reactions

Last Saturday, a protest took place at the USC-California college football game, and Max Homa took quite a dig at the golf media through it. The protest, that took place on the 50 yard line, delayed the game. It was held allegedly over the suspension of UC Berkley professor Ivonne del Valle.

According to reports, del Valle was accused of stalking and harassing another professor. Eventually, security handcuffed those on the 50 yard line and took them out of the stadium. Max Homa, who was a previous California Berkley golfer, took a rather funny dig at the golf media.

"I notice they aren't wearing any hats. Hmmmm," said Homa on X (formerly Twitter).

The dig referred to the 2023 Ryder Cup, where the golf media created quite a stir about Patrick Cantlay not wearing a cap on course allegedly because he did not support the team's decisions. While some fans did find the joke funny, others took a dig back at Homa instead.

Here are a few of the reactions:

Max Homa's dig did not end well for him, as most of the golf community instead hit back at Homa for Team USA's poor performance at the Ryder Cup.

Max Homa's dig referred to Patrick Cantlay's 'cap controversy' at the 2023 Ryder Cup

A journalist asked Patrick Cantlay during the Ryder Cup whether he was not wearing a cap in protest over not getting paid for being a part of the biennial tournament. Reports suggested that Cantlay would only wear a cap if he got paid, like the PGA of America official who was standing next to him on course.

However, Cantlay, as well as his teammates, were quick to dismiss the rumours, saying that he did not wear the cap because it simply did not fit him. Cantlay said,

"I didn’t wear it at Whistling Straits [the 2021 Ryder Cup] because the hat just doesn’t fit. That’s really all it is."

Captain Zach Johnson, too, defended Cantlay. He said via the Telegraph:

"I would say if there’s anything that deals with money, there are guys that would pay to play in this. So I think that [the rumor about Cantlay] is extremely inaccurate and arguably irresponsible."

Regardless of the cap controversy, Team USA did not perform well at the Ryder Cup. Needless to say, Max Homa's dig might have backfired on him instead.