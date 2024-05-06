“That’s going to be pretty cool” - 16-year-old Kris Kim ‘most excited’ about getting driver's license despite making the cut on PGA Tour debut

16-year-old Kris Kim became the fifth-youngest golfer in golf history to make the cut at the PGA Tour.

Kim made his debut at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson and played very well and managed to make the cut. However, despite this, the young golfer is more excited about getting his driver's license in 2024.

Following the tournament on Sunday, May 5th, Kris Kim was asked what he looked forward to after returning to school. Replying to the reporter, Kim expressed his excitement about his upcoming driver's license.

The teenager said (via PGA Tour's X (formerly Twitter) account):

"I've got my driving license this year, so I think that's going to be pretty cool."

Expand Tweet

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 concluded with its finale on Sunday, May 5, at the TPC Craig Ranch. Taylor Pendrith won the tournament while Kris Kim settled for 65th place.

How has Kris Kim played at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024?

Kris Kim teed it up at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024, which started on Thursday, May 2nd. He shot an under-par round in the opening round of the event. Beginning his game on the tenth hole with a par, he then added a birdie on the 11th hole, followed by a bogey on the next. He added another bogey on the 15th hole, accompanied by a birdie on the next.

On Thursday's front nine, he shot three birdies and two bogeys, and on the back nine, he scored two birdies, two bogeys, and an eagle to finish with a 3-under 68.

In the second round of the tournament, Kris Kim kicked off his game on the first tee hole and added two back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes.

However, he had a tough time on the par-3 fourth hole, shooting a bogey followed by two consecutive birdies on the fifth and sixth holes. Kim shot six birdies and just two bogeys to score 4-under 67 and made the cut at the PGA Tour event.

However, after a smooth start to the game, Kris Kim encountered difficulties in the final two rounds. He fired a 1-under 70 in the third round with four birdies and just three bogeys, followed by the final round of 73. In the final fourth round, he shot two birdies and four bogeys to settle for a total of -6.

Canadian golfer Taylor Pendrith emerged victorious in the game, while Ben Kohles finished second. Alex Noren secured a solo third-position finish at the PGA Tour event, while Aaron Rai tied for fourth place with S.H. Kim, Byeong Hun An, and Matt Wallace.