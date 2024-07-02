“That’s all I can ask”: Sergio Garcia makes honest confession after failing to qualify for his 100th major tournament

Sergio Garcia will have to wait to play in his 100th major tournament after narrowly missing out on the 2024 Open Championship field. Garcia attempted to qualify for the fourth major of the year through the final Open qualifying at the West Lancashire course.

Sergio Garcia finished tied for 6th with an overall score of -3 over a two-day qualifier. With only four spots up for grabs at West Lancashire, he fell two strokes short of the qualifying criteria. Garcia has now missed out on the Open field for two years in a row after failing to qualify in 2023.

While he was disappointed about missing the field this year, Garcia said that he tried all that he could, and that he was proud of himself. Speaking after the qualifying round, here's what Garcia said on the Open radio:

Trending

"I come here and I try my hardest to get into The Open. It would be nice to make The Open my 100th major, but it was tough conditions and sometimes things don't go your way. I tried all I could and that's all I can ask myself for."

Expand Tweet

Matthew Dodd-Berry, Sam Horsfield, Daniel Brown and Masahiro Kawamura secured their spots in the 2024 Open Championship field.

Sergio Garcia blames poor crowd management as one of the reasons for missing out on qualifying for the 2024 Open Championship

Earlier in the day, Garcia called out the poor crowd management and had a heated exchange with an R&A official after he got put on the clock for slow play. Garcia said that the delays in his shots were taking place because the fans would not move out of the way.

After the end of the round, Sergio Garcia explained the reason behind his outburst. Speaking via Bunkered, he said:

“It’s very simple. When you have 2,000 people following us with no ropes, nothing. The marshals were trying to do as good a job as they could do but obviously we had to stop pretty much on every tee for two or three minutes to hit our tee shots because people were walking in front of the tee and on the fairway."

With the conditions at West Lancashire already being tricky, Garcia said that the poor crowd management did not help. He said that the officials failed to take into consideration the weather conditions and how it would affect play.

"On a day like today where the conditions are so tricky and you might need a little of bit of extra time here and there it doesn’t help out. Because of that I made a couple of bogeys that might cost me getting to Troon," Garcia said.

Garcia wanted to play in the 2024 Open due to his love for the United Kingdom and the crowds that come with it. However, he will have to wait another year before he can make it to the Royal Troon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback