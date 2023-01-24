"That's why I stay single" - Fans react as Paige Spiranac releases fun bit calling Joe Burrow 'Mr. Steal Your Girl'

Influencer Paige Spiranac knows how to keep her fans entertained on social media. Paige had something to say about Joe Burrow, quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals.

She posted a video on Monday (January 23) with the caption, "Here are the warning signs that Joe Burrow has stolen your girl."

Her tweet received a lot of interesting reactions. Here are some interesting ones:

"That's a green flag in my book."

"What if her Google search history is the Cheltenham Festival Paige?"

"don't be fooled by this tweet."

"I don't see any orange on you."

"Is this a confessional video Paige?"

"That's why I stay single."

"Never know what you are saying but that is a great dress."

"Joe Burrow can't hit a wedge."

"Some jokes and bits fall flat. This is an example."

"Someone is in love with Joe Burrow."

It's not the first time Paige has talked about the NFL quarterback. She recently tried to dress up like him, stating that she was "not cool enough" to dress up like Joe Burrow.

Spiranac has more than 3.7 million followers on Instagram and 700K+ on Twitter. Since retiring from professional golf, she has become a social media personality and her popularity supersedes the likes of Tiger Woods on Instagram. Paige was Maxim's "Sexiest Woman of the Year" for 2022.

Despite retiring from golf, Spiranac doesn't shy away from her opinions on professional golf. At the start of the year, she had posted a video about five things she was looking forward to this season where she predicted that Rory McIlroy would win the Masters and Tiger Woods would make a cut in all four majors and might just win one of them.

Last week, Spiranac announced the launch of her website, OnlyPaige, where she will post exclusive content and some golf lessons on a $10 per month subscription.

Joe Burrow's profile

Joe Burrow plays for Bengals at NFL

Joe Burrow is a professional NFL quarterback who currently plays for the Cincinnati Bengals. He was selected by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Born on December 10, 1996 in Ames, Iowa, Burrow comes from a family of athletes. His father, Jim Burrow, is a retired footballer and coach with a career spanning over 40 years, including time on the staff for the Iowa State Cyclones.

As per Sports Illustrated, Burrow's family has a history of athletic success, with his grandmother setting a Mississippi State High School record in basketball and his paternal grandfather also playing basketball for Mississippi State. Burrow's uncle John Burrow played football at Ole Miss, and his two brothers have also played football.

In 2018, Burrow was named the starting quarterback at LSU, where he went on to win the Heisman Trophy and the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship. In 2021, he helped lead the Bengals to their first AFC Championship and a spot in Super Bowl LVI, where he was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Despite the Bengals losing the Super Bowl to the Los Angeles Rams, Burrow had a strong performance, throwing for 263 yards and a touchdown, however, he was sacked seven times and created a new record of being the most sacked player in a single season.

