Brandt Snedeker's return to the PGA Tour at the 2023 Memorial Tournaments has become one of the highlights of this weekend. Looking at his form, one would not think he had undergone a major surgery just a few months ago. Snedeker returned back to competition after almost 8 months.

He underwent surgery in December last year to repair his sternum. Snedeker had been diagnosed with an issue in his sternum in 2016, and since then had been travelling to South America for stem cell treatment. He was living in constant agony and it reached a point where even painkillers were not effective.

So, Snedeker underwent a rather dangerous and rare surgery, taking a bone the size of his thumb from his right hip and sticking it into his sternum. Eight months later, Snedeker is back and fans are in awe of his form.

Brandt Snedeker did not feel any 'setbacks' during his first two rounds at the Memorial Tournament and settled right back in. Speaking via Golf Week, he said:

“I was like, you know what, gotta jump into the deep end at some point. Until I start doing it every day, week after week, month after month, I won’t know for sure if the surgery solved all of my pain issues, but so far, so good.”

Fans too had quite the praises for his impressive performance.

"That’s impressive, this guy is my idol. I know sternums"

"Best putting stroke on tour."

"So awesome, hard work pays dividends"

It took him five months of rehab before he started playing golf again.



"@BrandtSnedeker is one of the nicest guys I have ever met! A true gentleman of the game he reps @TNGolfFnd @TNgolf @TennPGA well!!!"

"@BrandtSnedeker congrats on making the cut in your first tournament back (after surgery) at The Memorial. Wishing you continued success."

"Snedly my man, I'll be pulling for you as always. Quite a journey you've been on — bring it home in the coming months. Guts."

Speaking about his experience coming back after such a long time, Brandt Snedeker said:

"It was kind of weird, jitters on the first nine. You're always going to have those. Kind of made a silly mistake yesterday on 14 just from not playing enough tournament golf. It's going to happen your first week back out."

Snedeker finished his first round after carding a 73, only 1 over par. His second round was even better, as he carded an even 72. Snedeker made the cut and now enters the third round of the event.

