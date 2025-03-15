"That's top secret": When NBA star Stephen Curry refused to reveal President Barack Obama's golf hándicap

An old video of NBA star Stephen Curry discussing former US President Barack Obama has resurfaced on the internet. Curry appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show to talk a little about golf and said Obama's handicap was "top secret," as he refused to reveal that information publicly.

During Obama's time as President, he played over 300 rounds of golf while in office, even with his busy schedules and the daily demands that came with his job. He made a lot of friends in the sports industry, including Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry.

Steph admitted that he was the better golfer between the two, claiming he was handicap two. He said that he was told not to disclose the ex-president's handicap when quizzed on the show, which had former First Lady Michelle Obama as a co-host.

“I’m a better golfer, but in golf, you play with a handicap, so everything’s pretty fair,” Curry said. “The last two times I’ve played, I’ve lost to him.”

"That's top secret," he added when asked to disclose Obama's handicap.

The Golden State Warriors point guard also let slip how trash talker Obama can be on the course.

"During his speeches, he has that very slow cadence that kind of draws you in," Curry said. "He brings that same kind of vibe to his trash talk. So I'll hit a shot out of bounds, and he'll just look like, 'Yeah, that's not a good shot. I'm going to need you to do better next time.' So it gets under your skin, too, because I'm like, 'I know. I hit out of bounds.'"

Michelle and Steph were on the show to promote an initiative from Brita called “Drink Up”, to give families an affordable and better-tasting water option.

Stephen Curry's 'Underrated' Tour makes a comeback, aims to refine Europe's young golfers

In February, Stephen Curry made the return of his 'Underrated' European Tour tournament public. The event, debuting in 2022, aims to provide a platform for up-and-coming junior golfers across Europe to exhibit their talent to the world.

Steph indicated after the announcement that the goal was to give the kids a chance for their talents to be polished.

"I'm thrilled to see the Underrated Golf European Tour return for its second year and to partner with United Airlines as our presenting sponsor. The goal of this tour is to offer incredible opportunities to emerging golfers, allowing them to compete and develop their skills in some of the most historic and beautiful locations in the world. said, Stephen Curry," he said.

The Underrated Golf European Tour will start from the Foxhills Golf Club in England from May 28-30, and then it will be headed to the Fairmont St. Andrews in August.

The winners from England and Scotland will travel to the United States to participate in the Curry Cup, hosted by the NBA star.

