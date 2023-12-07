Billy Horschel joined the debate around the golf-ball rollback rule. On Wednesday, December 6, the sport's governing bodies announced the implementation of the new rule, which will take effect in 2028. However, Horschel said that "his solution" doesn't involve the ball at all.

The new rule seeks to limit the range of long shots in golf by modifying the technical specifications of the ball. Billy Horschel has a different opinion as for him, the answer lies in the drivers.

This was Billy Horschel's opinion for NBC Sports:

"The one skill set that has been lost because of the advances in technology that we have all reaped the benefits of - amateurs and pros - is the importance of hitting the sweet spot [with the driver]. It's been diminished over time because the clubs have advanced so much technologically."

Billy Horschel added:

"The sweet spot is so much bigger that you don't have to be as precise to hit the sweet spot and if you are a little bit off it still goes straight. If there was a way we could reduce that - at least with the driver - I'm not sure it would go less far, but what you would see is that the ball would go more off line and mishits would be punished more. That would be my solution."

The rule announced by the United States Golf Association (USGA) and the R&A projects a reduction of approximately 15 yards in drives for elite PGA Tour players. For average pro players, female players, and other categories, smaller reductions are estimated.

Likewise, the governing bodies made it clear in their statement that the work will continue with the monitoring of the drivers.

Billy Horschel finished the 2023 season with an average driving distance of over 298 yards. This ranked him 117th on the PGA Tour.

Ball rollback rule: players talk ft. Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel is one amongst a long list of players who have spoken out about the ball rollback rule. The vast majority oppose the recent decision by the governing bodies.

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are among the very few voices that have supported the measure. Both also declared themselves in favor of not "bifurcating" the game (as it was ultimately established).

On the men's side, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay and others have expressed their view that the ball rollback rule does not benefit the game in any way.

The PGA Tour initially rejected the measure but issued a statement on Wednesday saying it would continue to work with governing bodies on the issue.

The LPGA Tour, for its part, stated that the issue of shortening distances is of little concern to it, although it advocated "no bifurcation." Some female stars, such as Lilia Vu and Brittany Lincicome consider the measure as unfavorable, while others, such as Nelly Korda, think that the solution is to adapt to the new scenario.