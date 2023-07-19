The 151st Open Championship weather forecast: Rain and crosswinds expected at Royal Liverpool?

The 151st Open will begin on Thursday, July 20 at Royal Liverpool, with 156 professionals eying the last major of this season. In past editions, the weather has played an important role in determining the result of a few holes and thus of the whole event. This year, too, is not going to be any different at Royal Liverpool.

Since the start of this week, the weather at the Royal Liverpool hasn't been constant. From thunderstorms and long spells of showers to sunlight, Hoylake has experienced it all.

While the start of the 151st Open is expected to go smoothly with clear weather, rain might come in as the tournament will head into the weekend.

Here's a look at the weather forecast for the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool:

Thursday, July 20

Temperature: The first day of the 151st Open is going to be mostly sunny with very low chances of rain. The temperature will go as high as 16°C. It might become cloudy past noon, but rain is not expected.

Low to none (0–0.5 mm) Wind: Winds will be blowing from the north-west, initially at a moderate speed of 6–10 mph with gusts reaching up to 12–15 mph, but will travel from W to NW in later stages, and gusts will go as high as up to 15-20 mph.

Friday, July 21

Temperature: There won't be much change in the temperature as compared to the first round. The maximum temperature is expected to be 16°C and the minimum is expected to be 14 °C

: The second day at the Royal Liverpool is expected to be played under the clouds. However, only moderate-level showers are expected. Precipitation chances are up to 10%. Wind: Winds will be blowing from the West to the northwest, initially at a consistent speed of 10–15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 15–20 mph.

Saturday, July 22

Temperature: A slight increase in temperature is expected amid the cloudy day. The maximum temperatures will reach up to 18 °C, and the minimum will be around 15 °C.

: Showers are expected during the third round of the 151st Open. The possibility of rain is up to 90%, with heavier precipitation in the evening. Wind: Winds might blow at 10–13 mph from South to southwest, gusting up to 14–18 mph. During the later stage, wind speed might increase to 14–18 mph, and gusts will reach up to 20–25 mph.

Sunday, July 23

Temperature: The temperature is expected to remain similar to Saturday on the final day at Royal Liverpool with a cloudy sky overhead.

: 90% chance of rain. Wind: The wind will blow lighter than the previous day. From W to NW at 15 km/h.

When will the 151st Open, round 1 tee off?

The tee time details for the 151st Open are out, and the first round will begin at 1:35 am EST (6:36 am local time) at Royal Liverpool. The first group to tee off will comprise Matthew Jordan, Richie Ramsay, and Branden Grace.