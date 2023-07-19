The 151st Open Championship dress code: What should you wear to the major championship at Royal Liverpool?

The 151st Open Championship is here and 156 players are set to tee off at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club for a prize pool of $16.5 million and the prestigious Claret Jug. Before the tournament commences, there are a few things that fans visiting the club must keep in mind.

The oldest major tournament does not have a specifically strict dress code, but fans are advised to wear smart casuals or any golf attire of their choice. Any choice of comfortable shoes can be worn at the facility. Even golf shoes with soft spikes are allowed.

Guests are also advised to bring sunglasses, sunscreen, and a hat in case of hot weather conditions. They can also bring umbrellas or waterproof bags in case of rain.

There are complimentary food and beverages provided in the hospitality areas. Guests with Links Club tickets can buy food and drinks too.

A view of the Claret jug at The 151st Open Championship Media Day (via Getty Images)

Basic information for guests visiting the 151st Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club

An information pack for the guests has been released by the Open Championship organizers on their official website ahead of the tournament. A list of frequently asked questions is also clear in their information pack.

Let's have a look at the basic details of information for guests visiting the Royal Liverpool Golf Club facility this weekend.

Guests are advised not to use any kind of ladders, crates, boxes, periscopes, or selfie sticks to get an elevated position for viewing. They are prohibited to use chairs (including folding or oversized chairs).

Any material deemed as a weapon by the R&A, including knives, firearms, or protection sprays, is prohibited in the hospitality area. Noise-producing equipment such as air horns, PA systems, portable speakers, or any such items are prohibited as well.

All kinds of Unmanned Air Vehicles (UAV) are not allowed. This includes kites, drones, airplane models, etc. Ride-on equipment such as skateboards, roller shoes, or even bicycles are not allowed in the facility.

Guests can only take pictures of practice days. They are prohibited to click still pictures from the Championship days' play.

Any items that promote any commercial, political, or religious agenda will be deemed offensive.

Pets are not allowed at the facility (except for service animals). Alcoholic beverages are also prohibited.

Who are in the featured group of the 151st Open Championship?

The top five OWGR players consist of the four featured groups for the first two rounds at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club for the Open Championhsip.

Here are the timings and pairings of the featured groups.

4:03 am ET / 9:04 am GMT - Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day

4:47 am ET / 9:48 am GMT - Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott

4:47 am ET / 9:48 am GMT - Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

4:58 am ET / 9:59 am GMT - Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

The 151st Open Championship will commence on July 20 at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club. Click here to find all the updates on the tournament.