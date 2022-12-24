The 2023 Masters: Dates, venue, players and more

The Masters 2023 is slated to take place from April 6 to 9 at the permanent home of the championship at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

The historic tournament will feature some of the best golfers in the world who have qualified for the championship. Although the Masters' website has not released a list of golfers competing in the tournament, dates and venue have been announced.

Earlier this week, officials sent invitation cards to the qualifying golfers. They shared snaps of their cards on their social media pages.

The championship will start with a practice session from April 2 to 5, while on the 6th, there will be an honorary starter for the tournament. Last year's champion, Scottie Scheffler, will return to defend his title.

It will be a four-day tournament, starting with the first round on April 6 and will conclude with a finale on April 9.

It is important to note that LIV Golf players are also eligible to compete in the 2023 Masters.

2023 Masters Tournament Schedule

Sunday, April 2

Player arrivals, practice rounds

Monday, April 3

Practice rounds

Tuesday, April 4

Practice rounds, Champions Dinner

Wednesday, April 5

Practice rounds, Par-3 Contest

Thursday, April 6

Honorary starters ceremony, the first round of Masters Tournament

Friday, April 7

Second round of the tournament

Saturday, April 8

Third round of tournament

Sunday, April 9

Fourth and final round of tournament, Green Jacket ceremony and trophy presentation

Golfers react to their 2023 Masters invitation

Christmas came early for some of the golfers this year. The Augusta National Club recently sent invitations for the 2023 Masters to most golfers who have qualified for the tournament.

Adrian Meronk has also received an invitation and shared a snap of his card on his Twitter account. Competing at a major tournament is undoubtedly the biggest event of a golfer's life, and Meronk is excited to be a part of the championship. Taking to his Twitter account, the star golfer wrote:

"Perfect Christmas present. The Masters, here I come. "

Meronk became the first Irish golfer to win on the European Tour after he clinched the 2022 Horizon Irish Open. His victory propelled him into the top 50 official world golf rankings, and he will now compete in the 2023 Masters.

Besides him, several LIV Golf players have also been invited to compete at major tournaments. Despite being suspended from the PGA Tour, it was recently announced that LIV golfers are also eligible to play at the 2023 Masters based on their rankings and last year's championships.

LIV Golf member Kevin Na posted a picture of his card on his Instagram account with a caption that says:

"Already excited to play in 2023 The Masters. Perfect Christmas Gift."

Patrick Reed unveiled his invitation on Instagram, where the LIV Golf player has 150K followers. He wrote:

"Christmas came early this year!! Thank you, The Masters. I can't wait to see you all in April."

The 2023 Masters is making headlines in the newspapers after it was announced that LIV Golf players would also compete in the tournament.

