The 2024 Genesis Invitational presents an opportunity for many golfers ft. Rory Mcllroy and Ludvig Aberg to make major world ranking strides

The 2024 Genesis Invitational is going to begin on Thursday, February 15 with some of the best golfers present on its roster. This upcoming event will provide excellent opportunities for players to get a push in their world rankings.

From Rory McIlroy to Tiger Woods, each of these players can earn a huge spot in the OWGR rankings. Additionally, some also have a high chance of making their best-ever finishes in the world rankings.

Top 5 players who can make major world ranking strides in Genesis Invitational tournament

#1 Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy who is currently at the second position on the OWGR ranking can get a jump to the No. 1 position this week. According to OWGR Guru, Nosferatu’s projection for Week 7, the Northern Irish professional golfer can return to the top spot (just like he did on October 23, 2022) with a win this week.

It is worth mentioning that Scottie Scheffler is currently at the No. 1 position and McIlroy can defeat him by earning 68.54 OWGR points from this Signature Event.

#2 Ludvig Aberg

Officially turning professional in 2023, Ludvig Aberg has already seen a huge jump in his OWGR ranking. He was in the 29th position until the end of his first professional year.

However, having played a few events this year and even finishing in a runner-up position at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM tournament made the golfer earn sufficient points.

The 24-year-old is currently in the 11th position on the OWGR. With a win at the Genesis Invitational, it is anticipated that Aberg could see himself in the Top-10 rankings, more particularly in the 5th spot.

#3 Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland has given some of the best finishes in 2023. He even won three events last year. These amazing performances made the 26-year-old golfer reach the 4th position in the world rankings. However, there could be a possible positive shift to his spot with his performance in the Genesis Invitational.

Hovland could return to the third position once again if he wins the tournament. He previously stood there back in 2022 when he won the Dubai Desert Classic.

#4 Wyndham Clark

Coming off a 10th spot in the OWGR after 2023, Wyndham Clark’s excellent performances this year, especially his triumph at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM made the American professional golfer jump four spots up on the rankings.

Clark is sitting in the sixth position currently. It is also his best position to date. A win at the Genesis Invitational can change the numbers yet again and he could reach the fourth position on the OWGR ranking.

#5 Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is returning to main action this week after playing in the PGA Tour’s Hero World Challenge tournament last year in November. The 82-time PGA Tour winner is currently in the 893rd position. It is considerable as the GOAT has not been very much involved in competing on the greens in recent years.

Nonetheless, according to Nosferatu’s projection, Woods can jump to as high as 54th position on the rankings if he wins his hosted event on February 18.

With these top players already on the list, it remains to be seen who will win the Genesis Invitational and make a significant rise in the OWGR rankings.