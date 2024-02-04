“It’s so fun to be in these situations” - Ludvig Aberg reflects on his remarkable streak with outstanding performances in recent months

Ludvig Aberg recently opened up about his successful year in professional golf.

The Swedish golfer started his professional career in June 2023 and in less than a year, he has won two professional tournaments, including one on the DP World Tour and one on the PGA Tour. Not only that, the rising star also played for the winning European Ryder Cup team last year.

Ludvig Aberg teed off at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Following the third round of the tournament on Saturday (February 3), he finished in second place, just one stroke behind the leader, Wyndham Clark.

Aberg spoke about his wild year in golf in his recent interview with CBS Sports. Reflecting on his performances in the last few months, he talked about how he kept himself motivated throughout the time.

Aberg said:

"I do think, you know, these last couple of months, it's gotten...I've gotten very comfortable if you win. But you know, obviously, I wasn't comfortable at first. And you know, I was terrified. I was, you know, it was nerve-wracking.

"I am still getting, obviously, very nervous at times. But it's a part of it. I think, you know, it's so fun to be in these situations. And that's what I keep reminding myself, that, you know, dude, you're like living your childhood dream. And so, I'm just super fortunate to be able to do that. And so, I'm just super fortunate to be able to do that," he added.

You can check out Ludvig Aberg's comment in the video below:

After having a successful amateur career, Aberg started his professional career last year in June at the RBC Canadian Open.

In September 2023, he won the Omega European Masters by defeating Alexander Bjork by two strokes after shooting four rounds of 64-67-66-64. The victory helped him get selected for the 2023 Ryder Cup as the captain's pick.

Towards the end of the year, Aberg won his maiden PGA Tour event at the RSM Classic by defeating Mackenzie Hughes by a margin of four strokes.

A look into Ludvig Aberg's professional career

Since starting his professional career, Aberg has had some incredible finishes on the PGA Tour and European Tour, in addition to winning tournaments on both series. On the PGA Tour, he played in 11 tournaments last season, winning one and finishing as a runner-up in one.

The 24-year-old has had four top-10 finishes and eight top-25 finishes. He only missed one cut last season at the Genesis Scottish Open. Interestingly, he also played in a playoff at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship but Luke List won the tournament with a birdie on the extra hole.

On the European Tour, Aberg played in four tournaments last season, winning one. He had two top-10 finishes and was placed T70 at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Ludvig Aberg got off to a smooth start to the 2024 PGA Tour as well. He played in three tournaments last month and made the cut in all the events.

The Swede finished in a tie for ninth place at the Farmers Insurance Open and continued his good form at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He will tee off for the final round of the Signature Event just one stroke behind Wyndham Clark on Sunday, February 4.