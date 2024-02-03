Which celebrity won the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? All you need to know

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 Celebrities tournament became the highlight of the day on Friday, February 2. Rory McIlroy and Jeffery Rhodes became the proud winners of the celebrity event after playing the first two rounds.

The pair made history as they clinched their first victory at the event. It was the first time that the Northern Irish professional golfer participated in the tournament. The duo finished the two rounds at 17-under par. They were one shot ahead of three other teams.

It is important to note that Jeffery Rhodes currently has a handicap of 9 and is the TPG Capital co-managing partner. He was paired against World No. 2 Rory McIlroy for the first time.

Furthermore, NFL players too, shined on the leaderboard after the event ended. Retired player Tom Brady was paired with six-time PGA Tour player Keegan Bradley. Their team concluded the second round with a score of 6-under par, securing a tie for the 20th position on the leaderboard.

Brady's NFL peer and rival, Josh Allen, was significantly ahead of him on the leaderboard. Partnered with Keith Mitchell, Allen completed the second round at 11-under, ultimately securing the 6th position at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Following his victory in this friendly competition against Tom Brady, Allen shared his joy and said (via PGA Tour):

“It feels good. It feels real good. We had a minor bet, not monetary, but some good pride and some other things. Wish I would have had that happen on the football field ... but we’ll take it where we can get it with him.”

Some celebrities who missed making their way to Pebble Beach for the 2024 event included American actor and comedian Bill Murray and American actor Andy Garcia.

A sneak peek at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am third round tee off times

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament is the signature event this year. This means, there is no cut after the first two rounds which makes all 80 professional golfers play in the weekend round.

Thomas Detry, Ludvig Aberg and Scottie Scheffler are currently tied for the first position with a score of 11 under par. They are expected to tee off at 1:35 pm on Tee 1.

Here is the tee time of all the players for the third round at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (All times in ET):

Tee 1:

Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, Sepp Straka: 11:12 am

Keith Mitchell, Jason Day, Taylor Montgomery: 11:23 am

S.H. Kim, Taylor Moore, Corey Conners: 11:34 am

Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Luke List: 11:45 am

Alex Noren, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole: 11:56 am

Matt Kuchar, Wyndham Clark, Nicolai Hojgaard: 12:07 pm

Tom Kim, Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis: 12:18 pm

Rickie Fowler, Denny McCarthy, Sam Ryder: 12:29 pm

Sahith Theegala, Mark Hubbard, J.T. Poston: 12:40 pm

Si Woo Kim, Peter Malnati, Sam Burns: 12:51 pm

Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge, Matt Fitzpatrick: 1:02 pm

Matthieu Pavon, Keegan Bradley, Beau Hossler: 1:13 pm

Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Emiliano Grillo: 1:24 pm

Thomas Detry, Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler: 1:35 pm

Tee 10:

Kevin Yu, Seamus Power, Jordan Spieth: 11:12 am

Andrew Putnam, Ben Griffin, Tommy Fleetwood: 11:23 am

Viktor Hovland, Maverick McNealy, Alex Smalley: 11:34 am

Webb Simpson, Davis Riley, Byeong Hun An: 11:45 am

Grayson Murray, Brian Harman, Max Homa: 11:56 am

Adam Svensson, Brandon Wu, Brendon Todd: 12:07 pm

Kurt Kitayama, Nick Hardy, Tony Finau: 12:18 pm

Adam Schenk, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy: 12:29 pm

Cameron Young, Russell Henley, Lee Hodges: 12:40 pm

Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes, J.J. Spaun: 12:51 pm

Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger, Sungjae Im: 1:02 pm

Nick Taylor Harris English, Patrick Rodgers: 1:13 pm

Nick Dunlap, Hayden Buckley: 1:24 pm