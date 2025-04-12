The 2025 Masters reportedly rakes in $277 per second in merchandise sales

While the golf world focuses its attention on Augusta National, The Masters is generating money every second. According to a report from sports business insider Joe Pompliano, the ongoing 2025 event is expected to generate $70 million in merchandise sales in a week alone.

Ad

Joe Pompliano has over 600k followers on X, and on Friday, he shared the details of just how much money the 2025 Masters will make in merchandise sales. Pompliano's post already garnered almost 300k views. His post reads,

"The Masters will do about $70 million in merchandise sales this week alone. That's... • $10 million a day • $1 million an hour • $16,000 a minute • $277 every second The largest (unconfirmed) single purchase was $36,000 in 2022, per @GolfDigest That's insane."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Getting tickets to The Masters is such a difficult endeavor in its own right that once patrons are finally able to get on the grounds of Augusta National, they're willing to spend some extra money on the souvenirs.

How hard is it to get tickets to the Masters?

Tommy Fleetwood at The 2025 Masters Tournament (via Getty)

Getting tickets to The Masters is certainly no easy task. Each day, around 40,000-50,000 patrons attend the first major of the season during tournament week. However, many of them have weekly passes.

Ad

According to Golf Monthly, roughly 90,000 people total attend The Masters each year. Roughly two million people enter the lottery that's held by the organisers to get tickets for the tournament each year.

This is far different from the many other championships, especially in the United States. The PGA Championship and U.S. Open often have more than 100,000 fans each day of the tournament, far exceeding the average daily attendance of The Masters.

Ad

The other alternative is to get tickets on the secondary market, which will cost you a pretty penny. Weekly passes and daily passes are usually available in the days leading up to The Masters, but can cost obscene amounts of money.

The week prior to The 2025 Masters, there were two weekly passes for sale on StubHub that priced more than $22,000 per pass. There were many single-day practice round tickets available as well, but they all exceeded $1,000 in cost.

Ad

The week prior to this year's tournament, StubHub also had two-day passes available for the final two rounds that were more than $8,000 per ticket.

Another difficult task each year when attending The Masters is finding lodging. According to Golf Monthly, the average price of a four-night stay through AirBnb at Augusta during Masters week is more than $3,400. The average hotel room for a four-night stay during Masters week is about $1,900.

Going to The Masters is certainly no cheap trip. But going to The Masters is unlike any other golf tournament, which is why patrons are willing to go above and beyond to attend the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Thomas Ingals Golf content writer Know More