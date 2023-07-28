The Amundi Evian Championship: Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok open with even par 71 each on Day 1

Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok had a steady start at The Amundi Evian Championship, both carding an even-par 71 on the opening day. They are currently tied for 50th place but have a good chance to make the cut for the final two rounds, where the top 65 and ties will play.

Diksha, ranked in the top-5 of the Race to Costa Del Sol, began her round on the 10th tee alongside Lauren Hartlage and Pernilla Lindberg. Her performance was marked by a mix of bogeys and birdies, with a bogey on the 11th, a birdie on the 12th, and another bogey on the 16th. She recovered with a birdie on the 18th.

After dropping a shot on the first hole, she bounced back with birdies on the second and third, reaching under par for the first time. However, she gave away the gains on the fifth and ended her day at even par.

Meanwhile, Aditi, also in the top-5 of the Race to Costa Del Sol, made an impressive start with birdies on the third, 14th, and 15th holes. However, she faced challenges with bogeys on the second, sixth, and 17th holes, ultimately finishing with a score of 71, the same as Diksha.

Both players are scheduled to participate in four consecutive significant events over the next four weeks, demonstrating their commitment to the sport and their competitive spirit. With their positions in the Order of Merit for the Ladies European Tour, they have already shown their prowess in the golfing world.

Diksha's two LET wins in South Africa and the Czech Ladies and Aditi's four LET victories, including the Women's Indian Open, enhance their reputations.

Paula Reto dominates opening day at Evian Resort Golf Club

South African golfer Paula Reto took the lead on the opening day of the women's major event at Evian Resort Golf Club, firing an impressive round of 64 (-7). She now holds a two-shot advantage over four players, namely Lydia Ko, Wichanee Meechai, Celine Boutier, and Alison Lee, who all shot 5-under 66.

Reto's day started with a bogey on the 11th hole, but she quickly recovered with a birdie on the 12th. She birdied the 15th, 18th, 1st, and then 5-7 to improve her rhythm in the Evian Championship.

Her back nine was particularly remarkable, as she scored 30 (-5) to finish the round with a total of seven-under-par, leading the pack.

A group of nine players, including Esther Henseleit from Germany and Celine Borge from Norway, are closely trailing behind in the Evian Championship, tied for sixth place on four-under-par.