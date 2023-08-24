“The biggest disappointment” – When Billy Walters revealed the ‘only reason’ Phil Mickelson was in his book ‘Gambler’

Billy Walters recently opened up about Phil Mickelson, stating that the golfer broke his trust after not testifying for him when he was found guilty of insider trading in 2017.

Walters, who is one of the most successful American sports bettors of all time, released his book Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk on August 22. The book created a buzz even before its release, as it claimed that Mickelson asked Walters to bet on the Ryder Cup 2012 while he was on the team.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Walters made a few allegations about the veteran golfer. He said he was a fool, believing that Mickelson was a friend in crisis. He said, as per Sports Illustrated:

"I just misjudged him. I looked at Phil as a friend, and he's somebody that I respected. And unfortunately, when it was time to come forward and be a stand-up guy, he disappointed me.”

Walters further claimed that the six-time major champion refused to testify that he hadn't shared any insider information with him about the two stocks, including one related to Dean Foods. Walters asserted that Mickelson backed out of his promise to make a public statement. He said:

"The biggest disappointment to me in the book, and the only reason Phil is in the book, is because I thought he and I were friends. I've always prided myself on being a good judge of character. And I was hurt."

Walters added:

"I mean, I'll be honest with you, and frankly, when it was time for him to just be a stand-up guy and come forward and tell the truth, he wouldn't do it. And so that's the reason he's in the book. Nothing more, nothing less."

What's next for Phil Mickelson? The player's upcoming schedule explored

The veteran golfer was last seen competing at the LIV Golf Bedminster, where he made his first top 10 of the season on the Saudi-backed circuit. He aggregated at 1-under after 54 holes, 11 shots behind the winner, Cameron Smith.

Currently, Mickelson and his fellow LIV professionals are on break since there are no events scheduled until the end of September. The 12th event on the LIV Golf Tour is set to take place from September 22 to September 24 at Rich Harvest Farms.

The 53-year-old golfer is currently placed 38th after 11 events in the LIV Golf League 2023. His standout performance this year occurred at the 2023 Masters, where he became the oldest runner-up in the tournament after shooting a remarkable 7-under 65 in the final round.

Smith, who secured his second victory of the season at the Bedminster Golf Club, leads the LIV Golf League season standings. Talor Gooch, a three-time winner this season, occupies the second position in the standings, followed by Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, and Branden Grace.

In the team portion, Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC is leading with 172 points, followed by Torque GC with 163 points. Torque GC has secured four team titles this season. Stinger GC sits in third with 156 points.