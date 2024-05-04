The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024: Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Round Two
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 tee times (Image via Getty)

Day 2 of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 ended with Jake Knapp in the lead. The PGA Tour rookie carded a second consecutive 7-under 64 on Friday to finish 14-under 128 after 36 holes. The 29-year-old golfer sat one stroke ahead of Troy Merritt (62) and first-round leader Matt Wallace (66).

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 will continue on Saturday. The event's third round will begin at 8:20 AM ET at TPC Craig Ranch. The pairing of Chris Gotterup and Ryan McCormick will take the first tee. Mark Hubbard and Ben Martin will follow suit at 8:30 AM ET. Event leader Knapp will take the last tee-off at 1:55 PM ET alongside Merritt.

Day 1 leader Wallace will take the first tee on Saturday at 1:45 PM ET. Solo fourth-placed Kelly Kraft will join him.

Notably, The CJ Cup Byron Nelson underwent the traditional 36-hole cut on Friday. Hometown favorite Jordan Spieth was among the big names who failed to make the cut. The World No. 20 golfer shot a 70 to finish at 4-under 138, missing the cut by two strokes.

The event’s defending champion Jason Day made the cut. The Aussie closed the second round with a 35-foot par putt for a 70. He carded a 6-under 136 to just make the cut line.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Round 3 tee times

Listed below are the complete Saturday tee times for the PGA Tour event (All times ET):

  • 8:20 AM - Chris Gotterup, Ryan McCormick
  • 8:30 AM - Mark Hubbard, Ben Martin
  • 8:40 AM - Tom Kim, Jason Day
  • 8:50 AM - Luke List, Henrik Norlander
  • 9:00 AM - Sam Stevens, Joel Dahmen
  • 9:10 AM - Dylan Wu, Sung Kang
  • 9:20 AM - Kris Kim (a), Carson Young
  • 9:30 AM - Aaron Baddeley, Ryo Hisatsune
  • 9:40 AM - S.Y. Noh, Nico Echavarria
  • 9:55 AM - Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 10:05 AM - Scott Piercy, Patton Kizzire
  • 10:15 AM - Justin Lower, Kevin Chappell
  • 10:25 AM - Tyson Alexander, Tom Whitney
  • 10:35 AM - Kevin Tway, Andrew Novak
  • 10:45 AM - Hayden Buckley, Brandt Snedeker
  • 10:55 AM - Maverick McNealy, Beau Hossler
  • 11:05 AM - David Skinns, Daniel Berger
  • 11:20 AM - Rafael Campos, Kevin Dougherty
  • 11:30 AM - Austin Cook, Adrien Dumont de Chassart
  • 11:40 AM - Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee
  • 11:50 AM - Alex Smalley, Stephan Jaeger
  • 12:00 PM - Ben Griffin, Max McGreevy
  • 12:10 PM - Harrison Endycott, Jorge Campillo
  • 12:20 PM - Martin Laird, Vince Whaley
  • 12:30 PM - Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee
  • 12:45 PM - Byeong Hun An, Zach Johnson
  • 12:55 PM - Adam Schenk, Nick Dunlap
  • 1:05 PM - Taiga Semikawa, Alex Noren
  • 1:15 PM - Aaron Rai, S.H. Kim
  • 1:25 PM - Keith Mitchell, Ben Kohles
  • 1:35 PM - Davis Riley, Taylor Pendrith
  • 1:45 PM - Matt Wallace, Kelly Kraft
  • 1:55 PM - Jake Knapp, Troy Merritt

Final round tee times for The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 will be updated after Round 3’s play.

