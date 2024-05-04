The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024: Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

Day 2 of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 ended with Jake Knapp in the lead. The PGA Tour rookie carded a second consecutive 7-under 64 on Friday to finish 14-under 128 after 36 holes. The 29-year-old golfer sat one stroke ahead of Troy Merritt (62) and first-round leader Matt Wallace (66).

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 will continue on Saturday. The event's third round will begin at 8:20 AM ET at TPC Craig Ranch. The pairing of Chris Gotterup and Ryan McCormick will take the first tee. Mark Hubbard and Ben Martin will follow suit at 8:30 AM ET. Event leader Knapp will take the last tee-off at 1:55 PM ET alongside Merritt.

Day 1 leader Wallace will take the first tee on Saturday at 1:45 PM ET. Solo fourth-placed Kelly Kraft will join him.

Notably, The CJ Cup Byron Nelson underwent the traditional 36-hole cut on Friday. Hometown favorite Jordan Spieth was among the big names who failed to make the cut. The World No. 20 golfer shot a 70 to finish at 4-under 138, missing the cut by two strokes.

The event’s defending champion Jason Day made the cut. The Aussie closed the second round with a 35-foot par putt for a 70. He carded a 6-under 136 to just make the cut line.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Round 3 tee times

Listed below are the complete Saturday tee times for the PGA Tour event (All times ET):

8:20 AM - Chris Gotterup, Ryan McCormick

8:30 AM - Mark Hubbard, Ben Martin

8:40 AM - Tom Kim, Jason Day

8:50 AM - Luke List, Henrik Norlander

9:00 AM - Sam Stevens, Joel Dahmen

9:10 AM - Dylan Wu, Sung Kang

9:20 AM - Kris Kim (a), Carson Young

9:30 AM - Aaron Baddeley, Ryo Hisatsune

9:40 AM - S.Y. Noh, Nico Echavarria

9:55 AM - Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes

10:05 AM - Scott Piercy, Patton Kizzire

10:15 AM - Justin Lower, Kevin Chappell

10:25 AM - Tyson Alexander, Tom Whitney

10:35 AM - Kevin Tway, Andrew Novak

10:45 AM - Hayden Buckley, Brandt Snedeker

10:55 AM - Maverick McNealy, Beau Hossler

11:05 AM - David Skinns, Daniel Berger

11:20 AM - Rafael Campos, Kevin Dougherty

11:30 AM - Austin Cook, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

11:40 AM - Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee

11:50 AM - Alex Smalley, Stephan Jaeger

12:00 PM - Ben Griffin, Max McGreevy

12:10 PM - Harrison Endycott, Jorge Campillo

12:20 PM - Martin Laird, Vince Whaley

12:30 PM - Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee

12:45 PM - Byeong Hun An, Zach Johnson

12:55 PM - Adam Schenk, Nick Dunlap

1:05 PM - Taiga Semikawa, Alex Noren

1:15 PM - Aaron Rai, S.H. Kim

1:25 PM - Keith Mitchell, Ben Kohles

1:35 PM - Davis Riley, Taylor Pendrith

1:45 PM - Matt Wallace, Kelly Kraft

1:55 PM - Jake Knapp, Troy Merritt

Final round tee times for The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 will be updated after Round 3’s play.