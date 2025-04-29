The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 odds and top bets explored ft. Scottie Scheffler

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 is set to begin on Thursday, May 1. The event being hosted at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas will see 156 players compete for the $9,900,000 prize purse. World No.1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the contest’s field and is also the outright favorite to win.
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson will have seven of the top-50 ranked players in the world among its top contenders. Unsurprisingly, the highest-rated golfer is also the favorite. According to SportsLine, the 28-year-old golfer comes into the competition with +280 odds. His closest competitor on the list is Jordan Spieth and Sungjae Im, who sits with +1800 and +2200 odds respectively.
For the unversed, Scheffler is yet to clinch a victory this season. Having missed the PGA Tour season-opener due to a kitchen injury, the 2024 Masters champion started his campaign with a T9 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. His best finish so far came at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, where he finished T2. He comes into the TPC Craig Ranch contest on the back of a T8 finish at the RBC Heritage and a solo-fourth at the Masters.
Meanwhile, Spieth enters the competition with a T18 at the RBC Heritage. He’d finished T14 at the Masters. It is pertinent to note that the 13-time PGA Tour winner’s last victory on the circuit came at the 2022 RBC Heritage. It is also noteworthy that this week’s odds are among the highest garnered by the 31-year-old.
World No.20 Im follows the No.58 player on the odds list. The 27-year-old South Korean golfer finished T11 at RBC Heritage and will also be eyeing a big comeback in Texas.
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 odds
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson reigning champion Taylor Pendrith follows the top three in the latest edition’s odds list. The Canadian comes into the contest with 25-1 odds, sharing the position with Byeong Hun An. It’ll be interesting to see if the 33-year-old is able to defend his title. Si Woo Kim (30-1), Sam Burns (30-1), Keith Mitchell (30-1), Ben Griffin (35-1) and Stephan Jaeger (45-1) are among other top names on the odds list.
Listed below is the complete odds list for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson outing in Texas (As per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler +280
- Jordan Spieth +1800
- Sungjae Im +2200
- Byeong Hun An +2500
- Taylor Pendrith +2500
- Si Woo Kim +3000
- Sam Burns +3000
- Keith Mitchell +3000
- Ben Griffin +3500
- Will Zalatoris +4500
- Stephan Jaeger +4500
- Mackenzie Hughes +5000
- Rasmus Højgaard +5000
- Jacob Bridgeman +6000
- Tom Kim +6000
- Jake Knapp +6000
- Nicolai Højgaard +6500
- Kevin Yu +7000
- Harry Hall +7000
- Eric Cole +7000
- Thorbjørn Olesen +7000
- Seamus Power +7000
- Ryan Gerard +7000
- Matt Wallace +7500
- Taylor Moore +7500
- Ryo Hisatsune +7500
- Isaiah Salinda +7500
- Kurt Kitayama +7500
- Michael Thorbjornsen +7500
- Alex Smalley +8000
- Rico Hoey +8000
- Austin Eckroat +8000
- Sam Stevens +8000
- Patrick Rodgers +9000
- Lee Hodges +9000
- Matt McCarty +10000
- Doug Ghim +9000
- Jesper Svensson +9000
- Alejandro Tosti +9000
- Matt Kuchar +11000
- Gary Woodland +10000
- Niklas Norgaard +9000
- Cam Davis +11000
- Davis Riley +11000
- Chan Kim +11000
- Joel Dahmen +11000
- Ryan Fox +11000
- Henrik Norlander +12000
- Nico Echavarria +12000
- Ricky Castillo +12000
- Justin Lower +12000
- Matti Schmid +12000
- Beau Hossler +12000
- Joe Highsmith +12000
- Hayden Springer +12000
- Aldrich Potgieter +12000
- Karl Vilips +12000
- Chris Gotterup +12000
- Sam Ryder +12000
- Vince Whaley +11000
- Victor Perez +12000
- Sami Valimaki +12000
- Quade Cummins +15000
- Charley Hoffman +15000
- Patrick Fishburn +15000
- Max McGreevy +15000
- Takumi Kanaya +15000
- Pierceson Coody +15000
More details on the PGA Tour’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson will be updated as the event progresses.