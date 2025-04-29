The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 odds and top bets explored ft. Scottie Scheffler

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 is set to begin on Thursday, May 1. The event being hosted at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas will see 156 players compete for the $9,900,000 prize purse. World No.1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the contest’s field and is also the outright favorite to win.

Ad

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson will have seven of the top-50 ranked players in the world among its top contenders. Unsurprisingly, the highest-rated golfer is also the favorite. According to SportsLine, the 28-year-old golfer comes into the competition with +280 odds. His closest competitor on the list is Jordan Spieth and Sungjae Im, who sits with +1800 and +2200 odds respectively.

For the unversed, Scheffler is yet to clinch a victory this season. Having missed the PGA Tour season-opener due to a kitchen injury, the 2024 Masters champion started his campaign with a T9 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. His best finish so far came at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, where he finished T2. He comes into the TPC Craig Ranch contest on the back of a T8 finish at the RBC Heritage and a solo-fourth at the Masters.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Spieth enters the competition with a T18 at the RBC Heritage. He’d finished T14 at the Masters. It is pertinent to note that the 13-time PGA Tour winner’s last victory on the circuit came at the 2022 RBC Heritage. It is also noteworthy that this week’s odds are among the highest garnered by the 31-year-old.

World No.20 Im follows the No.58 player on the odds list. The 27-year-old South Korean golfer finished T11 at RBC Heritage and will also be eyeing a big comeback in Texas.

Ad

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 odds

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson reigning champion Taylor Pendrith follows the top three in the latest edition’s odds list. The Canadian comes into the contest with 25-1 odds, sharing the position with Byeong Hun An. It’ll be interesting to see if the 33-year-old is able to defend his title. Si Woo Kim (30-1), Sam Burns (30-1), Keith Mitchell (30-1), Ben Griffin (35-1) and Stephan Jaeger (45-1) are among other top names on the odds list.

Ad

Listed below is the complete odds list for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson outing in Texas (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +280

Jordan Spieth +1800

Sungjae Im +2200

Byeong Hun An +2500

Taylor Pendrith +2500

Si Woo Kim +3000

Sam Burns +3000

Keith Mitchell +3000

Ben Griffin +3500

Will Zalatoris +4500

Stephan Jaeger +4500

Mackenzie Hughes +5000

Rasmus Højgaard +5000

Jacob Bridgeman +6000

Tom Kim +6000

Jake Knapp +6000

Nicolai Højgaard +6500

Kevin Yu +7000

Harry Hall +7000

Eric Cole +7000

Thorbjørn Olesen +7000

Seamus Power +7000

Ryan Gerard +7000

Matt Wallace +7500

Taylor Moore +7500

Ryo Hisatsune +7500

Isaiah Salinda +7500

Kurt Kitayama +7500

Michael Thorbjornsen +7500

Alex Smalley +8000

Rico Hoey +8000

Austin Eckroat +8000

Sam Stevens +8000

Patrick Rodgers +9000

Lee Hodges +9000

Matt McCarty +10000

Doug Ghim +9000

Jesper Svensson +9000

Alejandro Tosti +9000

Matt Kuchar +11000

Gary Woodland +10000

Niklas Norgaard +9000

Cam Davis +11000

Davis Riley +11000

Chan Kim +11000

Joel Dahmen +11000

Ryan Fox +11000

Henrik Norlander +12000

Nico Echavarria +12000

Ricky Castillo +12000

Justin Lower +12000

Matti Schmid +12000

Beau Hossler +12000

Joe Highsmith +12000

Hayden Springer +12000

Aldrich Potgieter +12000

Karl Vilips +12000

Chris Gotterup +12000

Sam Ryder +12000

Vince Whaley +11000

Victor Perez +12000

Sami Valimaki +12000

Quade Cummins +15000

Charley Hoffman +15000

Patrick Fishburn +15000

Max McGreevy +15000

Takumi Kanaya +15000

Pierceson Coody +15000

More details on the PGA Tour’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson will be updated as the event progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More