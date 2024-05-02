The CJ CUP Byron Nelson weather forecast: Heavy rain expected at TPC Craig Ranch

The 2024 edition of CJ Cup Byron Nelson is scheduled to take place this week at TPC Craig Ranch in Mckinney, Texas from Thursday, May 2, to Sunday, May 5. The tournament, now sponsored by CJ Group, was known as AT&T Byron Nelson until last year.

The last edition of the tournament was won by Jason Day by one stroke. With him and other golfers looking to win at this year's CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the weather conditions become crucial for both fans and players. According to Accuweather, the condition at TPC Craig Ranch is going to be rainy and stormy in the first round. The humidity will be high and the cloud cover will be extensive throughout the first day.

The second round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson is expected to get better for play after the morning thunderstorms, though cloud cover is anticipated to be high. Heavy thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon of the third round and cloud cover is predicted to be immense.

In the final round of CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the probability of rain remains high, with thunderstorms expected in the afternoon.

Defending Champion Jason Day said on Wednesday (via PGA Tour):

“The course is soft just because we've had some rain. I would think that we're going to play probably the ball in hand the whole week … we're still getting some mudballs out there now, and I know we had some rain maybe Saturday last week."

"From what we're looking at weather-wise, we've kind of got some bad weather coming in tomorrow. So hopefully we can get through that day and then hopefully rest the week opens up."

Overall, the weather will remain tricky throughout the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

TPC Craig Ranch weather forecast for the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Here's the weather report for the 2024 edition of CJ Cup Byron Nelson:

Thursday, Round 1 (May 2)

Morning:

Temperature: 75.2°F

Weather: Rain, some heavy, and a thunderstorm; humid

Wind: SE 9.3 mph

Wind Gusts: 17.4 mph

Humidity: 84%

Probability of Precipitation: 88%

Precipitation: 0.41 inches

Cloud Cover: 97%

Visibility: 4.35 miles

Afternoon:

Temperature: 78.8°F

Weather: Rain, some heavy, and a thunderstorm; humid

Wind: ESE 11.8 mph

Wind Gusts: 19.9 mph

Humidity: 81%

Probability of Precipitation: 88%

Precipitation: 0.4 inches

Cloud Cover: 95%

Visibility: 3.73 miles

Evening:

Temperature: 68°F

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm

Wind: S 9.3 mph

Wind Gusts: 14.9 mph

Humidity: 91%

Probability of Precipitation: 89%

Precipitation: 0.43 inches

Cloud Cover: 90%

Visibility: 4.97 miles

Overnight:

Temperature: 66.2°F

Weather: Mostly cloudy and humid

Wind: SSE 8.1 mph

Wind Gusts: 12.4 mph

Humidity: 96%

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Precipitation: 0.0 inches

Cloud Cover: 90%

Visibility: 6.21 miles

Friday, Round 2 (May 3)

Morning:

Temperature: 77°F

Weather: Partly sunny, a thunderstorm in parts of the area; humid

Wind: ESE 8.1 mph

Wind Gusts: 12.4 mph

Humidity: 88%

Probability of Precipitation: 55%

Precipitation: 0.3 inches

Cloud Cover: 70%

Visibility: 5.59 miles

Afternoon:

Temperature: 80.6°F

Weather: Partly sunny, a thunderstorm in parts of the area; humid

Wind: SE 10.6 mph

Wind Gusts: 16.2 mph

Humidity: 75%

Probability of Precipitation: 55%

Precipitation: 0.3 inches

Cloud Cover: 70%

Visibility: 5.59 miles

Evening:

Temperature: 69.8°F

Weather: Mostly cloudy and humid

Wind: SSE 9.3 mph

Wind Gusts: 14.9 mph

Humidity: 90%

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Precipitation: 0.0 inches

Cloud Cover: 83%

Visibility: 6.21 miles

Overnight:

Temperature: 66.2°F

Weather: Mostly cloudy and humid

Wind: SSE 8.1 mph

Wind Gusts: 12.4 mph

Humidity: 97%

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Precipitation: 0.0 inches

Cloud Cover: 68%

Visibility: 6.21 miles

Saturday, Round 3 (May 4)

Morning:

Temperature: 73.4°F

Weather: Mostly cloudy and humid

Wind: SSE 8.1 mph

Wind Gusts: 10.6 mph

Humidity: 93%

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Precipitation: 0.0 inches

Cloud Cover: 94%

Visibility: 6.21 miles

Afternoon:

Temperature: 75.2°F

Weather: A couple of heavy thunderstorms; mostly cloudy and humid

Wind: ESE 5.6 mph

Wind Gusts: 10.6 mph

Humidity: 84%

Probability of Precipitation: 81%

Precipitation: 0.39 inches

Cloud Cover: 92%

Visibility: 4.97 miles

Evening:

Temperature: 68°F

Weather: Cloudy and humid with a couple of thunderstorms

Wind: SE 6.9 mph

Wind Gusts: 10.6 mph

Humidity: 94%

Probability of Precipitation: 81%

Precipitation: 0.35 inches

Cloud Cover: 99%

Visibility: 4.35 miles

Overnight:

Temperature: 66.2°F

Weather: Cloudy and breezy with a couple of thunderstorms

Wind: S 12.4 mph

Wind Gusts: 20 mph

Humidity: 97%

Probability of Precipitation: 65%

Precipitation: 0.1 inches

Cloud Cover: 99%

Visibility: 4.35 miles

Sunday, Round 4 (May 5)

Morning:

Temperature: 73.4°F

Weather: Mostly cloudy, a thunderstorm in parts of the area; breezy

Wind: SSE 14.9 mph

Wind Gusts: 24.2 mph

Humidity: 91%

Probability of Precipitation: 44%

Precipitation: 0.06 inches

Cloud Cover: 90%

Visibility: 4.97 miles

Afternoon:

Temperature: 78.8°F

Weather: Showers and heavy thunderstorms; mostly cloudy

Wind: SSE 14.9 mph

Wind Gusts: 29.8 mph

Humidity: 81%

Probability of Precipitation: 90%

Precipitation: 0.49 inches

Cloud Cover: 78%

Visibility: 3.73 miles

Evening:

Temperature: 69.8°F

Weather: A strong thunderstorm in spots; cloudy

Wind: SE 12.4 mph

Wind Gusts: 21.7 mph

Humidity: 87%

Probability of Precipitation: 40%

Precipitation: 0.1 inches

Cloud Cover: 88%

Visibility: 4.97 miles

Overnight:

Temperature: 68°F

Weather: Cloudy and humid with a shower in spots

Wind: S 13.7 mph

Wind Gusts: 18.6 mph

Humidity: 95%

Probability of Precipitation: 40%

Precipitation: 0.004 inches

Cloud Cover: 93%

Visibility: 6.21 miles