The Cognizant Classic: Final round of the tournament suspended at Palm Beach

Bad weather and darkness combined to make The Cognizant Classic the first tournament to finish on a Monday in the 2024 PGA Tour season. The event had to be suspended for the second consecutive round.

The suspension of The Cognizant Classic was made official at 06:30 pm (Eastern Time ET), due to darkness. The event will resume at 08:00 am (ET) this Monday, March 4.

The Cognizant Classic had been suspended earlier in the day due to bad weather conditions. This suspension began at 12:50 pm (ET) and ended at 4:30 pm (ET).

A total of 26 players will have to resume their round this Monday. This group includes several of those deep in title contention, including current leader Austin Eckroat (15 under through 7th).

Jake Knapp is in third through 15th, two strokes behind Eckroat. Billy Horschell is playing the 17th with a score of 12 under, while Alex Noren and Shane Lowry have the same score as Horschell, but are playing the 12th and the 5th, respectively.

Kevin Yu and Martin Laird are a little further back (11 under) but are playing 8th and 7th respectively, so they have a good margin of recursion.

The Cognizant Classic 2024: Highlights of the 4th round

Erik van Rooyen played the best fourth round of The Cognizant Classic so far, with a score of 8 under. The South African played the front nine with seven birdies and no bogeys and got another birdie on the 11th. With this performance, he was threatening the course record (61), but he was surprised by the first suspension.

When he restarted, Erik van Rooyen was not the same, although he was able to maintain what he had done so far. He finished his round with nine birdies and one bogey, for an overall score of 14 under. At that moment, he was at the top of the leaderboard.

Another golfer who saved his best for last was Jake Knapp, who made six birdies with no bogeys through 14th to get into contention. On the 15th he found his first bogey of the round and then came the dark stoppage.

However, the previous day's leaders had not started their round. One of them, Austin Eckroat, had two birdies and no bogeys through 7th and currently leads by one stroke (15 under).

Another of the leaders after 54 holes, Shane Lowry, has lost a little ground as he only had one bogey through 5th. The third leader of the previous day, David Skins, did not have a good start to the fourth round either, as he has two bogeys with no birdies through 5th.

The top ranked golfer in the field, Rory McIlroy, finished his performance at The Cognizant Classic with a score of 10 under. This places him temporarily at T16, with the round still to finish.