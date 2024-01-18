"The doctors said we should start making plans" - Charlie Crosby’s father on the inspiring story of how his son defied death and returned to golf

Charlie Crosby is a young British man who had his aspirations of playing golf professionally shattered one day in 2019. More than that, his life was in such grave danger that doctors advised his parents to "start making plans" for his eventual passing, as per his father.

It all happened when an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) burst in Charlie Crosby's brain. The then 23-year-old aspiring professional golfer was at his girlfriend's home in Hertfordshire when he collapsed unconscious to the floor.

Expand Tweet

Paramedics first, and emergency doctors later, initially treated Charlie Crosby as someone who was under the effects of alcohol or drugs. But subsequent examinations showed that it was something more serious.

Charlie was placed in an induced coma and underwent surgery a day later. He survived the procedure, but doctors were not optimistic. Charlie's father, Lee, told Golf Monthly:

"They [the doctors] called my wife Carole and me into this room and we knew that was a bad sign. They said they didn’t think he was going to make it to the weekend so we should start making plans."

Charlie Crosby not only managed to overcome that weekend, but was soon in a position to begin his rehabilitation.

A look at Charlie Crosby's rehabilitation and return to golf

However, an incredibly difficult period began for Charlie Crosby that weekend, which extends to the present day (January 2024).

The injury suffered by Charlie was located on the left side of the brain, so he had paralysis on the right side of his body and difficulties in articulating words. In short, he struggled to fend for himself.

The rehabilitation process has been long and difficult, but Charlie has found the inspiration he needs to move forward in the sport he loves, golf. Lee Crosby said, via the aforementioned source:

"[Professional golfer] Matthew Southgate was sending him messages from different pros saying, 'Come on Charlie – you’re a fighter. You can do this.' My wife and I were playing these videos to him every day and I’ll swear that was one of the reasons why he came out."

"We started to see a flickering of the eyes and we’d think, 'Did we imagine that?' Then his left hand would start moving. And then, while both Richard [Mansell] and Matt [Southgate] were with him, that’s when he first started to come round."

DP World Tour players Richard Mansell and Matthew Southgate weren't the only ones to note the influence of golf on Charlie. As soon as he was able to visit the course, the rehabilitation staff began to include golf as part of his therapy.

Initially, Charlie was unable to stand, but they were able to get him into the game with the use of a machine called the ParaGolfer. The ParaGolfer is able to get the patient upright and secure him so that he has the ability to execute his swing.

Charlie's progress, through golf, has been remarkable. While in 2022, he was still playing with the use of the ParaGolfer, in January 2024, he is able to stand and swing on his own. He does, however, need a small vehicle to help him move around the course.

Charlie is still unable to use his right arm to play golf but has managed to work with only his left hand. Now the doctors think that, for him, the sky is the limit.