“Top quality stuff hahahaha” - Josh Pieters pull off hilarious prank on DP World Tour Pro Richard Mansell, leaving Golf Fans in splits

Youtuber Josh Pieters returned to the golf course recently to pull off another one of his pranks at the Pro-Am event of the Irish Open.

The victim of the prank turned out to be Richard Mansell, an English player who plays on the DP World Tour. Josh Pieters was getting on Mansell's nerves throughout the event, and by the middle of the 5th hole, the pro had already declared that he was playing with the "worst Pro-Am partner" he had ever had in his life.

Expand Tweet

The video of the prank at the Irish Open Pro-Am was published this Monday and quickly went viral. The video posted on the DP World Tour X account alone has had more than 2 million views. Fans have reacted in the most diverse ways, almost all of them amused by Josh Pieters' witticisms.

Let's take a look at some of the posts from X users:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What is Josh Pieters' history in golf?

Those who watched the video of Josh Pieters' prank on Richard Mansell will have noticed that it did not seem like the South African youtuber's first time on a golf course.

Pieters did, in fact, play golf in an organized way during his childhood and adolescence. According to an interview he gave to the YouTube channel 'Seb On Golf', Pieters said that he was an above-average golf player, but did not focus on the sport as he was much better at cricket.

Pieters, teeing off at the 2021 BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am event (Image via Getty).

The Youtuber stated that he never completely abandoned golf and reached a handicap of 4 or 5 as an amateur. He stated that his current handicap was in the 10 range.

Pieters mentioned well-known South African players such as Gary Player and Ernie Els as his references in golf. He mentioned that his childhood was spent less than 40 minutes from where Els resided in his native country.

Josh Pieters has a solid career as a Youtuber with 1.47 million subscribers. Many of the videos he publishes feature pranks involving famous personalities as victims.

One of the most impactful pranks he has performed was the delivery of a fictitious award to the English far-right activist Katie Hopkins in 2020.