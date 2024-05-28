“The drought is over!” – When PGA Tour radio made a special call to celebrate Nick Taylor’s winning putt at 2023 RBC Canadian Open

Nick Taylor of Canada won the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, ending the long drought for Canada in the process. The 2024 edition of the RBC Canadian Open is just around the corner after the conclusion of the Charles Schwab Challenge. The tournament will be held at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ancaster, Ontario, from May 30 to June 2, 2024.

Last year, Nick Taylor became the first Canadian to win the RBC Canadian Open since Pat Fletcher in 1954, ending a 69-year-old drought for homegrown champions. He won the tournament with a 72-foot eagle on the fourth playoff hole against Tommy Fleetwood at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.

The PGA Tour radio then made a special announcement to celebrate the monumental occasion. It said:

"Swing of the putter comes up with some speed now up the rise for the eagle. For the win. The drought is over. The drought is over. Nick Taylor was Eagle the 2023 RBC Canadian Open champion. History. History. He's an icon now in this country."

Talking about Nick Taylor's win, Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum had then said (via PGA Tour):

"It's everything. It's that other bookend to (Brooke Henderson’s CPKC Women’s Open) win. Brooke and Nick Taylor are going to be connected together now, having Canadian Open wins together over the last five years. It’s a moment we’ve been waiting for (for) so long."

Notable Canadian golfers like Adam Hadwin, Corey Conners and Mike Weir were present at the event to witness Nick Taylor's historic win. Hadwin said that the win is comparable to Mike Weir's 2003 Masters victory.

After winning the tournament, Nick Taylor said (via PGA Tour):

"I think it's a tournament that we've circled on our calendar since probably junior golf. But ever since I've been on the PGA TOUR, this is one that we want to do as well as we can in, and the crowd support was the most unbelievable thing I will probably ever experience in my life. To break that curse, if you want to call it … I'm pretty speechless."

Taylor also ended his own title drought as he won a tournament after three years. His last victory before the tournament came at the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Nick Taylor's best performances

Nick Taylor has had five wins in his professional career after he turned professional in 2010. Taylor's first PGA Tour victory came at Sanderson Farms Championship in 2014 over Jason Bohn and Boo Weekley by two strokes. He also won the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by four strokes over Kevin Streelman.

The 36-year-old's latest win came at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in playoffs with Charley Hoffman. He has also been a runner-up in the 2023 WM Phoenix Open to Scottie Scheffler.

Let's take a look at the best performances of Nick Taylor since 2010:

2024 WM Phoenix Open: 1 (PGA Tour)

2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 1 (PGA Tour)

2023 WM Phoenix Open: 2 (PGA Tour)

2023 RBC Canadian Open: 1 (PGA Tour)

2014 Sanderson Farms Championship: 1 (PGA Tour)

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii: T7 (PGA Tour)

2022 Fortinet Championship: T6 (PGA Tour)

2017 Wells Fargo Championship: T8 (PGA Tour)

2017 AT&T Byron Nelson: T9 (PGA Tour)

2019 The Players Championship: T16 (PGA Tour)

2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T10 (PGA Tour)

2019 Safeway Open: T10 (PGA Tour)

2021 Sony Open in Hawaii: T11 (PGA Tour)

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii: T7 (PGA Tour)

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T12 (PGA Tour)

2021 Wyndham Championship: T10 (PGA Tour)

2018 Wyndham Championship: T8 (PGA Tour)

2016 Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach: T5 (PGA Tour)

2017 CIMB Classic: T13 (PGA Tour)

2017 The Greenbrier Classic: T9 (PGA Tour)

2020 Masters Tournament: T29 (Majors)

2023 Valspar Championship: T10 (PGA Tour)

2021 The Genesis Invitational: T20 (PGA Tour)

2023 Genesis Scottish Open: T19 (DP World Tour)

2016 Quicken Loans National: T12 (PGA Tour)

2024 The Players Championship: T26 (PGA Tour)

2009 U.S. Open Championship: T36 (Majors)

2022 Wells Fargo Championship: T15 (PGA Tour)

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T14 (PGA Tour)

2017 Safeway Open: T9 (PGA Tour)

2023 Shriners Children's Open: T13 (PGA Tour)

2022 The Honda Classic: T16 (PGA Tour)

2019 U.S. Open: T43 (Majors)

2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions: T29 (PGA Tour)

2023 Valero Texas Open: T15 (PGA Tour)

