“The emails we get, it’s all fluff” - Collin Morikawa expresses frustration over PGA Tour’s communication

Collin Morikawa is no stranger to the latest developments in the golf world in general and the PGA Tour in particular. The commissioner's latest communication with the players didn't sit too well with Morikawa, who thinks "it's all fluff."

The two-time major champion came to Hawaii for The Sentry 2024 very focused and so far, his determination is paying off. Morikawa finished joint second in the first round, just one stroke behind the leader.

However, he first had time to address the press and talk about the negotiations between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia. Collin Morikawa did not fail to make a clear reference to the controversial words of Rory McIlroy made public a few days ago.

This was part of what Morikawa said (via Bunkered):

"I hope everything comes together and we’re able to all play together at some point in some time in some way, but there’s so much back and forth, the emails we get, it’s all fluff. There’s no point in reading these emails anymore that we get. Players are saying one thing and then they say something else some other time."

Morikawa also did not miss the opportunity to explain his position on the PGA Tour - LIV Golf conflict. He felt that it is necessary to reach a point where all players can play together again. These were his words (via Bunkered):

"At this point, I think just deals need to be made and we all need to get back to playing golf. Guys make their decision to go one way, I’ve never had an issue with it, I’ve never had an issue with anything.

"Everyone makes their own decision. But I do miss playing with everyone at one time. That’s why the majors have been fun over the past year, two years."

How was The Sentry's first round for Collin Morikawa?

Collin Morikawa entered the 2024 season strong and shot an 8-under 65 in his first round of the year at The Sentry. The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort saw him finish the day second, tied with other four players.

Morikawa had a bogey-free first round, with six birdies and an eagle on the 9th. He was very tight in his game and made few mistakes, so much so that his Greens in Regulation was over 94%.

The Sentry's leader after the first round was young Sahith Theegala, with a 9-under 64. Theegala had a fine round, with 10 birdies and one bogey. The highlight of his performance was his six consecutive birdies on the back nine.

Camilo Villegas, Sungjae Im, Jason Day and Viktor Hovland are tied for second place with Collin Morikawa.