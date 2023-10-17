“The exemption is for Charlie Woods” – Fans react to the stacked field for Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge

On Monday, October 16, the field for the 2023 Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge was announced. This 20-player event features some of the biggest names on the PGA Tour. However, only 19 players' names were revealed, as one spot remains reserved for a later announcement.
The 19 players announced so far are Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young, Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Sam Burns, Jason Day, Sepp Straka, Will Zalatoris, Rickie Fowler, and Justin Thomas.
While many fans were excited about the incredible lineup at the Hero World Challenge, a few were unhappy with the absence of LIV-associated players. For the one unannounced spot, there were numerous speculations on social media.
Several reports claimed it might be reserved for Tiger Woods himself, while others believed that Charlie Woods, the son of the ace golfer, might make his debut at Albany.
Here's a look at some of the reactions:
"The exemption is for Charlie…the kid’s ready."
"The boys club is getting together in the Bahamas for some cut free owgr points!"
"No Talor Gooch?"
"I only came here to see if anyone said “wow.. that spot should definitely go to the Greggie”😎"
"Wow that is an incredible lineup"
"Lmao so cut free points what a joke"
"Tiger’s struggle is walking the course. He’s the greatest player (arguably), to ever play, but without doubt, made the greatest positive impact for the game. The Tour should provide an exemption for a cart, and convince him to accept. The players should be advocating the same."
"Schauffele and Cantlay getting paid extra for them to grace this exhibition with their presence ? #askingforafriend"
"Can anyone tell me what makes this a "world" challenge because the variety of nations these players come from can't be it"
"so they get OWGR points but liv can’t?"
"The player with the most major victories in the last 6 years, including the 2023 @PGAChampionship, is not invited . . . No DJ, Bryson, and Cam . . . It's a hit and giggle!"
"Presumably there are OWGR points for this Mickey Mouse invite."
"No cut right?? And they get ranking points?"
"No Chase or Wolff? This would be a chance for them to showcase themselves to the world...😂😂"
"I’m sure they don’t receive OGWR points for this tournament since their are only 18 golfers and no cut."
"Should be a team PGA vs LIV. Winners prevail. Link the two for the betterment of worldwide golf or go to your corners all fans lose. Tiger has the 'Podium'"
When will the Hero World Challenge 2023 take place? The schedule and venue explored
The 2023 Hero World Challenge is set to take place from Thursday, November 30, to Sunday, December 3, at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas. This marks the eighth consecutive year Albany has hosted the event since its relocation to the venue in 2015.
The purse size for the Hero World Challenge is $3.5 million, with the winner receiving $1 million. Viktor Hovland is the two-time defending champion, defeating Scottie Scheffler on both occasions to claim the title.