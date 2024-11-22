“The most expensive part of motherhood is how much wine you have to drink”: Jena Sims posts hilarious photo talking about the perils of being a mom

Brooks Koepka's wife and model, Jena Sims, is a prominent social media personality. She often gives her 305k followers on Instagram a sneak peek into her life, fashion choices, and charitable initiatives.

Recently, Sims took to Instagram to share an anecdote about motherhood with her fans. She posted a stunning picture of her lying in an emoty tub, swaying her legs, and holding a wine bottle in her hand.

The 35-year-old sported white feathered heels for the pose. She had tagged photographer Kristianna Saleh in the caption.

She wrote in the caption

"The most expensive part of motherhood is how much wine you have to drink,"

Jena Sims and husband Brooks Koepka got married in a beautiful beach ceremony at the Turks and Caicos in 2022. The couple have a toddler son, Crew, who they welcomed last year. Sims often shares updates about him on her social media.

"I woke up every day before Crew," - Jena Sims on training for her SI Swimsuit photoshoot post-partum

Jena Sims (Source: Getty)

Jena Sims was the 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie and the co-winner of the Swim Search. Last year, she gave birth to her first child, Crew, leaving her with very little time to prepare for the brand's shoot.

However, she completed her first photoshoot for the iconic brand just four months after delivery. She posed on Mexican beaches in the campaign shot by Yu Tsai.

In a conversation with Little Words Project founder Adriana Carrig to promote their collaboration for the 'On In 2' bracelets, Jena Sims revealed her preparation for the photoshoot. (via The Mirror)

"As soon as I was cleared to, I started eating really clean and working out. I didn’t kill myself over it. I was breastfeeding and recovering from a C-section and when they gave me a firm date. I was like, 'It’s go time'. I woke up every day before Crew and worked out six days a week,"

She further shared how her husband and golfer Brooks Koepka supported her as she took on the uphill task:

"I sat him down and said this is going to be the equivalent of me training for a major golf tournament and it kind of resonated with him. He really stepped up. At that time there weren’t any major tournaments coming up for him,"

Sims further added:

"If I had a workout and Crew wasn’t asleep he would take care of Crew and just completely worked his schedule around mine, which is what I do for him when he’s training for something. It was so seamless,"

In another feather to her hat, the model had walked for SI Swim Week in Miami when she was eight months pregnant.

