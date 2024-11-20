Jena Sims calls Brooks Koepka the “best dad” as she shares adorable video of their father-son time

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, took to her Instagram Stories this Tuesday (Nov. 19), to share a video of her husband spending quality time with their son. Sims is known for sharing moments from her everyday life with her more than 305,000 followers on Instagram.

The video shared by Sims shows Koepka working out on the treadmill while holding their son Crew. Koepka can be seen talking to him as the child drinks from a bottle.

Sims captioned the post:

"The best dad, bar none...Getting a little lovin before nap time."

Brooks Koepka with his son Crew (Image via Instagram @jenamsims).

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka's son, Crew Sims Koepka, was born on July 27, 2023. The baby boy was born seven weeks before his due date, so he had to spend some time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Trending

The baby recovered quickly, but the time spent in the NICU caused a condition called flat head syndrome combined with torticollis. This is a common complication in newborns who must remain in the NICU.

This condition required Crew to wear a corrective helmet to get his head into the proper shape. The child has been wearing the helmet ever since, and can be seen wearing it in the post shared by Jena Sims this Tuesday.

Sims has updated her followers several times on Crew's progress. According to what she has said, wearing the corrective helmet has brought excellent results for the child.

A look at Brooks Koepka's family

In addition to his wife, Jena Sims, and son, Crew, Brooks Koepka's immediate family includes his father, Bob Koepka, his mother, Denise Jakows, and his brother, Chase Koepka.

Bob was the one who introduced his sons to golf, as he worked in golf-related jobs and played golf as an amateur. Brooks credits his father as his first coach and mentor, opening the doors to a career that has brought him countless successes, including five Major championship titles.

As for Brooks' mother, Denise, she had a career as a news anchor at WPTV, a local television station in West Palm Beach, Florida. She worked there from 1986 to 1999 and later started her own production company.

Chase Koepka has also had a career in professional golf, although not as successful as his brother's. Chase has played on the Challenge Tour, European Tour and Korn Ferry Tour. In 2022, he joined LIV Golf and played for the Smash GC team captained by Brooks.

Chase was relegated at the end of the 2023 season and did not return to the Greg Norman-led league.

Chase Koepka was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame at his alma mater, the University of South Florida. Brooks and Jena Sims were on hand for the ceremony.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback