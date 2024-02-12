"The finish was dreamlike” - Nick Taylor reacts to winning the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

Nick Taylor won the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, taking down Charley Hoffman in a playoff to win at TPC Scottsdale on Sunday (February 11). Following the win, the 35-year-old noted that he’d a ‘dreamlike’ finish at the event. He also lauded the ‘incredible atmosphere.’

Taylor didn’t cruise to his victory. The 2023 RBC Canadian Open champion played through good conditions most afternoon and carded a 6-under 65, finishing at 21-under 263. This forced a playoff against Hoffman. The Canadian rallied from three down and beat the 47-year-old American, who was having an underdog run. Taylor sealed victory with a winning 11-foot birdie putt.

Speaking to the media about his outing at the WM Phoenix Open, Nick Taylor said (0:14):

"I had good vibes all week after the start. I was obviously in a position to keep going but it was a pretty tough round to follow. Long two days, I think I played 30 holes on two different days and maybe 12 in the other couple. But I didn't have it early on today and was just trying to hang in there as long as I could… The finish was pretty dreamlike.”

Furthermore, Taylor stated that his wins at the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Open and last year's Canadian Open acted as ‘stepping stones’ in his career.

He added (at 7:36):

"I think last year was a huge stepping stone in my career. To play with (Jon) Rahm and Scottie (Scheffler) in the final group (at Phoenix Open last year) and really stand my own, gave me a lot of confidence.

"I tried to ride that the rest of the year. And to win my national open in the fashion that I did was incredible. It's been fun to be in those moments… It's been a lot of fun."

Charley Hoffman reacts to losing the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

Hoffman had an incredible underdog run this weekend. The Canadian, playing his 19th year on the PGA Tour, carded five birdies in his final six holes to shoot 7-under 64 in the third round of the WM Phoenix Open. With this, he became the first player in the clubhouse with a 72-hole total of 21-under 263. However, Taylor caught up to the score and beat him in the playoffs.

Following the loss, Hoffman, who was seeking his first title since 2016, said that he ‘played his butt off’ and would like to return to the PGA Tour competition. He was quoted as saying by Golfweek:

“I played my butt off. I knew if I got to that 22 number it would be hard for (Taylor) to catch me, and left a putt short (at 18) in regulation. But I love the juices. I love competing. This builds a little fire in the belly. I definitely want to be back here.”

It is pertinent to note that Taylor also beat World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to take the WM Phoenix Open trophy on Sunday. The 27-year-old was eyeing a three-peat win at the competition, but settled for a T3 finish with Sam Burns alongside him.