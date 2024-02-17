The Genesis Invitational 2024 Saturday round 3 tee times and pairings

Day 2 of The Genesis Invitational 2024 concluded with Patrick Cantlay in the lead. The 31-year-old maintained his early lead and led with five shots at 13 under. The PGA Tour 2024 season’s third signature event, held at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, saw Luke List, Jason Day and Mackenzie Hughes sit tied for second at 8 under.

Day 3 of The Genesis Invitational 2024 is set to tee off on Saturday, February 17 at 10:20 am. The third round of the $20,000,000 elevated event will begin with Denny McCarthy taking the first tee. The pairing of Si Woo Kim and Charley Hoffman will follow suit at 10:25 am.

For the unversed, The Genesis Invitational's 70-man field was cut down to the top 50 plus ties on Friday. Owing to the traditional 36-hole cut, 17 golfers failed to enter the weekend, including names like Wyndham Clark and Justin Thomas.

It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods withdrew from the event on Friday due to illness, while Jordan Spieth was disqualified. Both golfers will watch the rest of the weekend from outside the greens.

The Genesis Invitational 2024 Saturday tee times

Listed below are the complete round 3 tee times for the PGA Tour event at Riviera (All times ET):

1st tee

10:20 am - Denny McCarthy

10:25 am - Si Woo Kim, Charley Hoffman

10:35 am - Gary Woodland, Lee Hodges

10:45 am - Sungjae Im, Seamus Power

10:55 am - Eric Cole, Chase Johnson

11:05 am - Sam Burns, Taylor Moore

11:15 am - Ben Griffin, Emiliano Grillo

11:25 am - Collin Morikawa, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:35 am - Andrew Putnam, Sahith Theegala

11:45 am - Lucas Glover, Ludvig Aberg

12:00 pm - Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott

12:10 pm - Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland

12:20 pm - Adam Svensson, Adam Hadwin

12:30 pm - Russell Henley, J.T. Poston

12:40 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Ben An

12:50 pm - Brian Harman, Rickie Fowler

1:00 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd

1:10 pm - Cameron Young, Tom Kim

1:20 pm - Harris English, Cam Davis

1:30 pm - Max Homa, Beau Hossler

1:45 pm - Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler

1:56 pm - Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama

2:07 pm - Xander Schauffele, Tom Hoge

2:18 pm - Corey Conners, Will Zalatoris

2:29 pm - Jason Day, Mackenzie Hughes

2:40 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Luke List

The Genesis Invitational 2024 is the third signature event of the PGA Tour’s 2024 schedule. The event has a prize purse of $20 million, with $4 million kept aside for the winner. Apart from the hefty paycheck, the winning golfer will also receive 700 FedEx Cup points and several Tour exemptions.

With a stacked field for the weekend, it’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top on Sunday.