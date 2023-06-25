“The greatest shooter in all sports”: Steph Curry draws praise from golf fans after a tremendous shot

Steph Curry is known to be one of the greatest three-point shooters in NBA history. However, the four-time NBA Champion is also quite a big fan of other sports, of which golf is the biggest. His handicap is lower than that of Michael Jordan, and Steph Curry is showing off his skills.

Curry has often shown his talent on the course, and it was no different this time. He found the fairway while playing a hole and took a confident shot towards the hole. The ball went up before landing just ahead of the hole. It then rolled right in as Curry and his fellow players celebrated the fantastic effort.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Steph Curry really spinning them in from long range Steph Curry really spinning them in from long range https://t.co/MRm1DvzdyJ

Fans, too, were impressed with Curry's golf skills and were quick to praise him on social media platforms. One fan even called him the greatest shooter in all sports, referring to his three-point shooting skills in the NBA and his shot on the golf course as well.

"The greatest shooter in all sports"

"Natural born athlete"

"Is this man just a goat in everything he does dang lol."

"Bro hit a half court shot in golf"

"This man’s gonna retire from NBA and get a spot on the @PGATOUR almost immediately if he does this often."

"he's a god at literally everything he does"

Steph Curry's golf journey to the Korn Ferry Tour

In early July, Steph Curry first made an appearance at a celebrity golf tournament in Tahoe, where he hit this iconic shot 97 yards from the pin. He has played twice on the Korn Ferry Tour and has earned the respect of several golfers throughout the years.

Several golf coaches have commented and praised his short game. They believe that he has the ability to make the cut for golf events if he were to practice his swing and put in more reps.

Curry himself is in awe of pro golfers and their dedication to the sport. Speaking on the Drop Zone Podcast in 2019, he said:

"I did not have that talent. I had to be all dialed in or I was all the way out. Just that level of consistency is something I’m just in awe of.”

