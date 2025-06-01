"The Jordan Spieth Experience" - Fans react to the 31-YO nearly taking out a fan at the 2025 Memorial Tournament

Jordan Spieth gave fans another wild moment during the final round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament. Spieth's front nine included two birdies and two bogeys, dropping him down to T7.

Ad

The three-time major winner's first hole on Sunday (June 1) at the Memorial nearly took a nasty turn. But everyone was fine and, of course, it ended with a par.

Starting the day five shots behind Scottie Scheffler, Spieth teed off on the par-4 1st hole but sent his drive into thick rough near a mound. As he tried to punch the ball out, it flew dangerously close to fans standing nearby. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Ad

Trending

Spieth still managed to save par from 25 feet and then followed it up with a birdie on the 2nd. After the front nine, he was even-par for the day with two birdies and two bogeys.

NUCLR Golf shared the video of the close call on X with the caption:

"Jordan Spieth nearly takes out a fan during the final round of the Memorial Tournament 😵"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans were quick to comment, as one fan wrote:

"And then makes par! The Jordan Spieth Experience"

Expand Tweet

Ad

One chimed in:

"Almost had to change the meaning of 'memorial' tournament"

Another wrote:

"These guys are good, but not that good. No one should be allowed to stand that close."

One echoed the sentiment, writing, "I get that these guys are pros, but it still seems crazy to me that people would even want to stand so close to the intended line - in this case basically directly in front of the player - of a golf shot."

Ad

One user wrote, "Dude still makes par. Ridiculous!"

"Not safe anywhere near Spieth," wrote another user.

How did Jordan Spieth perform in round 3 of the Memorial Tournament?

Jordan Spieth shot an even-par 72 in the third round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament on Saturday (May 31).

He had a mixed front nine, making four birdies and three bogeys to make the turn in 1-under 35. On the back nine, Spieth added two more birdies but dropped three shots with bogeys on the 11th, 17th, and 18th, finishing with a 1-over 37.

Ad

Here is a complete look at Jordan Spieth's scorecard from Saturday's round.

Front Nine (OUT):

Hole 1 (Par 4): 3

Hole 2 (Par 4): 5

Hole 3 (Par 4): 4

Hole 4 (Par 3): 4

Hole 5 (Par 5): 4

Hole 6 (Par 4): 4

Hole 7 (Par 5): 4

Hole 8 (Par 3): 4

Hole 9 (Par 4): 3

Total: 35 (-1)

Back Nine (IN):

Hole 10 (Par 4): 4

Hole 11 (Par 5): 6

Hole 12 (Par 3): 3

Hole 13 (Par 4): 4

Hole 14 (Par 4): 3

Hole 15 (Par 5): 4

Hole 16 (Par 3): 3

Hole 17 (Par 4): 5

Hole 18 (Par 4): 5

Total: 37 (+1)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More